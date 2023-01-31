RISING SUN — Friday’s tri-match between Rising Sun, C. Milton Wright and last year’s Class 2A dual meet champion Stephen Decatur ended with the Tigers gaining another valuable test against a pair of deeply-talented opponents.
Rising Sun fell to Stephen Decatur 46-28 in its first match of the afternoon and followed up its defeat with a 42-30 victory over C. Milton Wright. The Tigers picked up four victories by fall in the loss to the Seahawks and one victory via major decision. The Seahawks finished with five victories by fall, three wins via decision and a victory via forfeit at 152-pounds.
In the Tigers’ victory over the Mustangs, six Rising Sun wrestlers won by pin and two by decision. C. Milton Wright picked up three wins by fall, two victories by decision at 285-pounds and 106-pounds and a victory by forfeit at 152.
“We wanted to extend the matches and go the distance so we weren’t giving up the bonus points, that was the big talking point all week,” Rising Sun Head Coach Seth Garvin said of his team’s preparation. “Just focusing on what you do well and not worrying about what they’re doing.”
Tyler Garvin, Mason Testerman and Elijah Farr picked up wins by fall in both matches. None were bigger than Testerman’s and Farr’s victories against C. Milton Wright.
After Rising Sun victories by Xzavier Brown, Tyler Henderson, Austin Horn and Zach Garvin to take an 18-0 lead over the Mustangs, C. Milton Wright responded with four straight wins on the mat to pull ahead 24-18.
Testerman’s one minute and 42 second pin of Wright’s Hayden Goscinski knotted the match at 24. In the first period of Farr’s match at 195-pounds, the Rising Sun wrestler pinned Kylinn Fletcher in one minute and 17 seconds to put the Tigers ahead 30-24.
Kaleb Johnson added a victory by pin at 220-pounds to extend the Tigers advantage to 36-24.
“They were big, we got to get the momentum back after our middleweights — they’re wrestling good, they’ve been wrestling good all year and they’ll keep it up — but in the places where we do need to get the momentum back, we can, and carry it into the lower weights,” Testerman said of the three Sun victories.
Rising Sun’s head coach praised Farr for dropping down a weight class in the match. Farr typically wrestlers at 220-pounds.
“They’ve been practice partners all year and they’ve been really making each other better,” Seth Garvin said of Testerman and Farr. “We knew we could rely on them.”
After a pair of C. Milton Wright victories via decision, Tyler Garvin sealed the win for the Tigers with an eight second pin of the Mustangs’ Sean Downey at 113-pounds.
“I just wanted to go out there and get the pin and get it done fast and clinch it for my team,” Tyler Garvin said of the victory.
Rising Sun will close out its regular season on Wednesday as the Tigers host Harford Tech.
