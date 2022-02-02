The Rising Sun seniors made one of their final games on their home court one to remember with a pair of wins over The Tome School on Tuesday.
In the girls game, the Lady Tigers set the tone early with an 11-0 run and went on to hold off a late Titan rally for a 34-30 win.
Jordan Lynch scored 9 points to lead Rising Sun. Sarah Clark added 7 points and Allison Stoudt scored 6 points for the Lady Tigers.
It was a tough defensive game that saw the Lady Tigers rise to the occasion in the closing moments.
"We were going on a run and going on the fast breaks and doing really good," Allison Stoudt said. "We wanted to win for senior night and we lost to Tome in a tough game last time, and we wanted to win this one for our seniors."
Certainly, the Lady Tiger defense was stout as it held Tome without a field goal until the second quarter.
Three Rising Sun seniors: Faith Brooks, McKayla Bennett and Lilah Hubbard were honored before the game and the team wanted to do its best for the trio.
"It was great for our seniors," Rising Sun coach Kathy Stoudt said. "We were able to play good defense and Tome was struggling to score. It was able to get them out of their game. Our defense won the game."
Landen Cain out on a show for Tome in the fourth quarter. The Titan guard scored 12 points in the final quarter and 14 overall as Tome came storming back.
"We have not practiced in about 10 days (COVID related)," Tome coach Jermaine Palmer said. "Rising Sun was ready, they know what we do. (Cain) has been in a slump for two weeks. The more reps she gets, the better she is going to be."
On the boys side, the seniors honored before the game were: Jeremy Flowers, Jeremy Frock, Lucas Moore, Nate Wood, Ryan Krankowski, Nate Wardell, Josh Pace, Mason McNeil Dylan Yates and Dylan Gibney.
The Tigers came out on fire, but soon the Titans would make its move and kept it close to the wire with Rising Sun pulling out a 47-43 victory.
Rising Sun led 21-19 at halftime and the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way.
Tome took it down to the wire on the shoulders of Gavin Davis. Davis scored a game-high 26 points, including five points in the final 1:12 alone to pull Tome within 45-43 with 47 seconds remaining.
Jeremy Frock then made a pair of free throws to put the game away. Frock finished with 13 points. Flowers also scored 13 points for Rising Sun.
"We made it a little scary at the end," Rising Sun coach Scott Lammers said. "But we knuckled down and played defense. That is half our battle right there. If you take away the turnovers, we would have a much better game, but luckily we came out on top."
It was a tale of two halves for turnovers as Rising Sun had a slew of late game turnovers that put Tome in a position to tighten the score.
"Moving the ball and playing defense was the difference," Lammers said. "Then in the fourth quarter, they were making us turn it over. I think we finally got in what we do best and were able to pull it out."
--m said the way Davis was driving into the Lane was putting Tome in a position to tie late.
"He found his hot hand in the fourth quarter," Lammers said. "His driving and that was hurting us and we had to, at the end, make sure he was not the one (with the ball)."
