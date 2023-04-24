RISING SUN — All Rising Sun Head Coach Paul Taylor needed was a glance from Faith McCullough to know the Towson commit wanted her chance to pitch in the circle.
At the time, North East had just added another run to its lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI double by Victoria McGee. With runners on second and third and two outs, Taylor decided to make the change and brought in McCullough.
The pitching switch would reshape the outlook of the Thursday night matchup.
McCullough struck out 11 North East batters and allowed one hit in 4 1/3 innings of relief work during the Tigers' 7-3 victory over the Indians. The Rising Sun pitcher retired the first seven batters she faced by strikeout.
"I was hoping they would put me in," McCullough said. "As soon as [Coach Taylor] stepped onto the field to make a pitching change I knew that I needed to shut them down and I was so excited to be put in that situation."
McCullough's burning fire to get in the circle came one day after Taylor pulled McCullough in Sun's Wednesday win over Perryville. McCullough gave up two runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings of work during her start against the Panthers.
"I knew right away because she kept staring in the dugout at me even in the second inning," Taylor said of McCullough's desire to pitch. "She's a fighter, I know the pressure doesn't get to her. She comes in and throws hard."
After not scoring a run in the first four innings of play, Rising Sun would put up three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to tie the game at three. Sun's Kaylee Pruett started the Tigers' rally with an RBI double, scoring Catherine Meadows.
Rising Sun's Sam Dixon would drive in Pruett on the very next at bat with an RBI single. Two batters later with runners on second and third, Jordan Lynch grounded out to second base, scoring Dixon and making the game even at three.
The Tigers used the following inning to take and sustain their lead.
Back-to-back singles by Kelsey Barks and Bri Cole put runners on first and second base with one out. Pruett would give Rising Sun its go-ahead run on a North East error attempting to get the lead runner out at third base.
With runners on second and third, Josalyn McMillan broke the game open with a two-run double to give Sun a 6-3 advantage.
"I was just trying to not get behind in the count and I was just trying to make solid contact," McMillan said. "I knew if I got the ball on the ground it would score a run."
Rising Sun's six through nine spots combined for six of the Tigers' 10 total hits. Barks, Cole, Meadows and Pruett went a combined 6-for-12 at the plate.
Taylor said he was pleased to see the production from the bottom half of his lineup. Taylor added Pruett recently spoke with him about expanding her role in the Rising Sun order.
"She was like 'I just want a chance to show you,'" Taylor said of Pruett. "What more could you ask for, there was no more pressure than what she had on her and she came through with a couple big hits."
North East began the evening with a run in each of the first three innings. Alongside McGee, Reagan Hassell and Carli Minear each drove in a run for the Indians. McGee and Jazmyn Martin both went 2-for-3 at the plate for North East.
North East currently stands at 6-7 on the year. The Indians will host Bel Air on Monday and Fallston on Wednesday. The victory extends Rising Sun's winning streak to 12 games. The Tigers will visit North Harford on Monday and host Bel Air on Wednesday.
