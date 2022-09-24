Rising Sun v. Perryville

Rising Sun picked up its second win of the season with a 40-21 victory over Perryville. 

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

RISING SUN – Rising Sun and Perryville were locked in a one-score game Friday night in crisp fall temperatures when Eddie Marsilii decided to turn up the heat.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.