RISING SUN – Rising Sun and Perryville were locked in a one-score game Friday night in crisp fall temperatures when Eddie Marsilii decided to turn up the heat.
With the Tigers leading 12-6 early in the second quarter, Rising Sun’s playmaker blocked a Perryville punt deep in its own territory and stuck with the play, finding the football for the scoop and score that put Rising Sun up 20-6 upon the successful two-point conversion.
That two-possession lead would hold all night and be expanded upon en route to the Tigers’ 40-21 romp.
To get it all started, Marsilii seized his opportunity as he’d practiced.
“We’ve been drawing that up all week, and I saw the guy go for a ‘kill shot,’” Marsilii said. “I did a little stutter step, got right around him, got one hand on it, saw the ball, picked it up, scored.”
After his block, Marsilii navigated traffic to fight for the loose football.
“Finishing the play,” he said. “Play wasn’t over, we had to finish it, get in the end zone.”
The completion of that momentum-swinging play was just one instance in which Rising Sun asserted its special-teams superiority. Earlier in the game, Sam Ehrhart’s kickoff-return touchdown electrified the home crowd and gave the Tigers their initial distance from the visitors.
“Coach Dom [Dominick Massimiano] takes so much pride in special teams,” Marsilii said. “He has a great game plan every time and we just gotta execute.”
Rising Sun’s execution was on display immediately following Marsilii’s punt-block-turned-touchdown.
On the ensuing squib kickoff, the Perryville muff was recovered by the Tigers. Rising Sun would use the extra drive to the fullest, finishing its possession with six on a 3rd-and-goal punched in from inches out. The resulting 26-6 Tiger advantage proved too much for the Panthers to overcome despite trimming their deficit to 26-13 by halftime.
In the second half, Rising Sun took the air out of the ball, working more clock with a reliance on quarterback Gannon Russell’s rushing game between the tackles. Russell’s touchdown run with 6:53 to play in the third quarter set up the two-pointer that got the Tigers firmly in control by a 34-13 score.
From then on, their continued dominance up front, on both lines, carried the night, but Rising Sun got its jump on Perryville with “special” special teams.
