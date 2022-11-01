RISING SUN – The Rising Sun Tigers hosted crosstown rival North East on a slick grass surface Friday night. After a tight first half that suggested the home team might slip up on its senior night, Sun steadied in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth to take the first Battle of 272 game trophy and assure a regional playoff first round bye.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.