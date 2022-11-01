RISING SUN – The Rising Sun Tigers hosted crosstown rival North East on a slick grass surface Friday night. After a tight first half that suggested the home team might slip up on its senior night, Sun steadied in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth to take the first Battle of 272 game trophy and assure a regional playoff first round bye.
Rising Sun head coach Clem Vaughan, who attended North East in his own high school days, understood that the Indians would not back down from their status as a road underdog.
“Kudos to them,” Vaughan said. “North East, they’re gonna come out and punch you in the mouth. Luckily, we withstood it and stayed in there and fought. Started doing our thing in the second half, so just kinda wore them down in the end.”
Though the Tigers finished the evening victorious in a 35-14 final, the game’s early stages were highly competitive.
After winning the coin toss, North East elected to receive the opening kickoff and put that initial possession to good use. An Indians touchdown pass and successful PAT produced a 7-0 lead with 10:03 in the first quarter. NE followed that up with a punt forced on Rising Sun’s ensuing possession as the Tigers yielded from their own 47.
North East would come up empty on its next possession, which was set back by a Josh Zatalava quarterback sack. An Indian punt followed and set up Rising Sun’s first touchdown, a 47-yard scamper by Sam Ehrhart. The score knotted the game at 7, which was the tally at the end of the opening frame.
The second quarter saw the rivals go back and forth before the Indians took a 14-13 advantage into halftime. Extra-point kicks were the difference as the Indians closed the first half with a defensive stand, maintaining their 55-yard second-quarter touchdown run as the go-ahead score.
In the second half, the Tigers’ running game with Ehrhart and quarterback Gannon Russell began to lean on the visitors. When North East lost a fumble to extinguish a third-quarter drive that had been extended by a 4th-down conversion, the Tigers made their foe pay.
Rising Sun used a 4:17 drive culminating in Russell’s 4-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion put Rising Sun up an even 21-14 with 2:20 to play in the third. That lead would be extended and held for the inaugural Battle of 272 triumph.
Ehrhart and Russell were among Tiger seniors honored in pregame Senior Night festivities.
“That group, they’ve been working hard for four years,” Vaughan said of his senior class. “They’ve put in the time, they’ve put in the weight room time.”
Vaughan called the seniors, “sixteen kids that are working their tail off every day.”
“And the leadership showed up [tonight],” he added. “We came in at halftime, made the corrections we needed to make, and they responded.”
Rising Sun will seek a cleaner, faster start to its first playoff game, but in the meantime, the Tigers can revel in their rivalry game victory, which was complete with a first-ever game trophy presentation and a voucher for free chicken sandwiches for the winning squad courtesy of Chick-fil-A of Elkton.
That may have been the most exciting aspect of the postgame events, Vaughan joked about his team.
