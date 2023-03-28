NORTH EAST — A slight weather delay could not hold back the Rising Sun bats in Monday’s afternoon victory over North East.
The Tigers tallied 22 hits in the 20-2 win over the Indians, while 10 Rising Sun batters drove in at least one run in the victory. Faith McCullough spearheaded the Tigers’ offensive efforts with a four-hit performance at the plate. McCullough finished the afternoon going 4-for-4 with 5 RBI’s.
Four of McCullough five RBI’s came off a grand slam in the top of the third inning to extend Rising Sun’s already large lead to 13.
McCullough said she was in a bit of a slump entering the game, but seeing the ball clear the left field fence helped grow her confidence in the box.
“There is not much on my mind except trying to do it for my team since I haven’t been able to the past many at bats,” McCullough said. “Hearing my teammates in the dugouts saying ‘she’s going to hit a grand slam, I know she is going to hit a grand slam,’ that definitely motivated me.”
McCullough’s teammate Catherine Meadows was one of the Tigers expecting McCullough to clear the bases.
“I was one of the people to yell ‘Faith hit a grand slam’ and then watched her [do it],” Meadows said. “We have been friends since middle school, so just seeing her succeed just made me really happy.”
Meadows finished the day with two hits, while driving in one run. Meadows’ first appearance at the plate kickstarted Sun’s offensive dominance with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Rising Sun would drive in five more runs in the top half of the first inning to hold a 6-0 advantage.
Similar to McCullough, Meadows felt she had been in a slump at the plate prior to the win over the Indians.
“Just hearing everybody cheering and getting that triple feeling right off the bat definitely gave me a boost of confidence that I needed,” Meadows said. “Especially having everybody cheer me on did help a lot.”
Josalyn McMillan, Jordan Lynch and Sam Dixon all drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers in the win.
McCullough added five innings of work in the circle for Rising Sun. McCullough allowed four hits, struck out 11 batters and gave up two runs in the victory.
North East’s Reagan Hassell went 2-for-3 at the plate and recorded two RBI’s for the Indians, including a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. North East will visit Bel Air on Wednesday.
The win marks the first victory of the season for Rising Sun after the Tigers fell in a 3-0 loss against Delaware’s Laurel High School on March 22. McCullough said she and her teammates know their first victory is a very small step in getting back to the place they want to be, the state championship game.
“That’s our goal, getting back to the state title game and winning this time,” McCullough said. “Ever since last season we’ve all just been motivated to get back on the field and be together again and just get there and win this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.