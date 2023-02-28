RISING SUN — The Tigers had a pair of chances to knock off Harford Tech late in Monday’s regional semifinal.
The first came with 5.1 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, while Tech and Sun were knotted at 45. Off an inbounds play, Rising Sun used a screen to free up space for Jordan Lynch. The Tigers got their look, but the shot bounced off the backboard sending the game into overtime.
The second chance came in overtime and once again with 5.1 seconds remaining. This time, the Tigers had to go the full length of the court and trailed by a point. Rising Sun inbounded the ball to half court, where Jillian Ragan had a chance for a three-point heave.
The shot went up, but Harford Tech’s Amya Goodsell swatted it away, ending the night and the season for Rising Sun.
“A couple just didn’t go, a couple we tried to make adjustments when [Harford Tech] called a timeout,” Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said of the plays. “I told them after the game it doesn’t come down to one play.”
Goodsell’s late block highlighted a 27-point outing for the Cobras guard. The block was the second of Goodsell’s game-saving plays in the 52-51 win. Goodsell connected on a triple with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 45.
Throughout much of the second half, Rising Sun made the most of open looks and held an advantage it lacked in the first half. The Tigers first lead came in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
A triple by Allison Stoudt and basket by Lynch gave the Tigers a 33-28 advantage — its largest lead of the day — a minute into the fourth quarter. In the fourth frame, the Cobras never owned a lead.
Allison Stoudt and Sarah Clark each scored nine points in the second half. Stoudt finished with a team-high 14 points, while Clark totaled 11 points. Ragan tallied eight points in the fourth quarter and overtime, ending the night with 10 points.
“I felt like we were in good control for a while, but the game was such a great game, it’s sad anyone had to lose. It was so competitive and so back-and-forth the whole way, its fitting it ended in overtime,” Kathy Stoudt said. “I was happy with the way we played, we just didn’t score enough.”
Harford Tech opened the night with a 6-0 run, while the Tigers did not score a point until the four minute and 11 second mark of the first quarter. The Cobras held a 12-7 lead at the end of the first.
Rising Sun used the second quarter to slowly chip away at the Cobras’ lead. A basket late in the quarter by Sun’s Laynee Eyman tied the game at 17. Baskets by Goodsell and Tech’s Anyia Gibson sent the Cobras into the break with a two-point advantage.
“In the beginning, I feel like we played with some jitters until we settled in, then we were able to get back to our game a little bit,” Kathy Stoudt said. “In the first half they really [defended] Sarah, she couldn’t get anything off. I thought they negated Jordan too with her speed.”
The loss marks the end of a very promising season for the Tigers. Rising Sun finishes the season with 17 regular season wins, swept its county foes and won a Cecil College Holiday Tournament title.
The Tigers’ head coach views the 2022-2023 season as a huge step in the right direction as much of Sun’s core should return next year.
“We do have a major core of our team coming back and our JV team only had one loss,” Stoudt said. “We have some promising players coming back.”
CECIL COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Havre De Grace 40, Perryville 34
Perryville’s girls basketball team fell to top seed Havre De Grace on Monday. The Warriors will host No. 3 Patterson Mill in the regional finals.
