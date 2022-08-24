RISING SUN — The Tigers opened their 2022 golfing campaign, and the fall sporting season for that matter, in winning fashion on Tuesday afternoon.
Rising Sun’s scoring five all shot under fifty in a sweep against UCBAC foes Aberdeen and Edgewood to give the Tigers its first two victories of the year. Rising Sun finished with a total score of 232. Aberdeen split the match with its score of 246 and Edgewood suffered two defeats with a final total of 337.
“It was a great match to start off the season with,” Rising Sun Head Coach Tim Kerns said.
Tyler Hogue led Rising Sun as the team's lowest-man on the day with a 42. Hogue’s teammates Ben Adams, Lucas Kilgore and Bradley Dietz all ended the afternoon shooting a trio of 47’s. Jake Eckman rounded out Rising Sun’s five scorers with a 49.
Kerns sees promise by the performance of Hogue. It is Hogue's second 42 of the young season. He shot the same score in Rising Sun’s scrimmage against Patterson Mill and North Harford on Aug. 18.
The Rising Sun head coach is hopeful his other golfers can bring their scores down alongside Hogue.
“We just have to get rid of a couple blow up holes because he is pretty consistent,” Kerns said of Hogue.
“I think it's just kind of getting back into the high school groove,” Kerns added of his team’s performance.
Aberdeen’s Erica Honadel finished with the lowest score out of all competitors with a 33. The Aberdeen senior birdied three holes in a row.
“I wasn’t hitting with the driver too well, but was putting it in play,” Honadel said. “I only missed two greens, but my iron was working well.”
Aberdeen's other scoring golfers included Alex Ridolfi, who tied Hogue with a 42, Maya Cantella with a 53, Phillip Kim with a 57 and Granger Maher with a 61.
Kerns noted the match served as a way for his team to knock off some “rust” from the preseason.
The next two matches however do not get any easier for the Tigers.
Rising Sun will play host to C. Milton Wright and Bel Air in a tri-match on Friday and Fallston in a dual match on Aug. 30. C. Milton Wright represented the UCBAC in last year’s golf state championships. Fallston shot a 207 in its first tri-match of the season on Tuesday.
“I think we will have to be in the 220’s during some of the more competitive matchups we have,” Kerns said. “C. Milton Wright is in the low 200’s if not the 210-215’s. Our next two matchups will show where we are early in the season.”
High School Extras
Fallston 207, North East 217, Havre de Grace 300
ABERDEEN — North East golf, the other Cecil County member of the UCBAC’s Chesapeake Division, split its first tri-match of the year on Tuesday at Ruggles Golf Course against Harford County’s Fallston and Havre de Grace.
Noah Wallace shot 3 under par, finished with a score of 33 and was an individual medalist. Wyatt Cudmore shot a 41, Brandon Kristovich finished with a 43, Addison Groce ended with a 48 and Brysen Keithley rounded out North East’s scoring five with a 52.
North East will face Elkton and Harford Tech in a tri-match on Thursday at Patriots Glen.
