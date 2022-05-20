RISING SUN - The Rising Sun softball team advanced to the MPSSAA Class 2A state semi-finals with a 10-0 win in five innings Friday over No. 7 North Caroline.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Bulldogs locked in a defensive battle for the first couple of innings as the offenses were feeling out pitching that they faced.
Rising Sun pitcher Cadence Williams stayed strong and carried a no hitter to the fifth-inning and threw just 56 pitches in the win. North Caroline had a tough time on defense Friday, committing five errors.
The Rising Sun offense came alive in the bottom of the third inning with seven runs to give Willams all the run support she would need on this day.
"We were hitting in first two innings and they were making the plays," Rising Sun coach Paul Taylor said. "And then Grace Boyd stroked a shot to right field and it got past the right fielder and that sparked us."
Boyd, known for her great bunting ability, told Taylor before she went up in the third that she thought she could hit the ball. and she did just that and went on to see Rising Sun bat around in the third and Boyd got two hits that inning.
"It just can't be understated the performance of Cadence (Williams)," Taylor said. "To see her have a powerful performance like that gives us a real boost."
Taylor also complemented the approach of third baseman Jordan Lynch who was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored on Friday.
"When you have Jordan Lynch, something is going to happen," Taylor said. "I think our attitudes are there and sometimes it takes a moment to warm up the bats."
Rising Sun will now move on to the semi-finals against the winner of Carver A&T versus Century which will be played Saturday. The semifinal time has not been set yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.