NORTH EAST – From the opening tip-off, the Tome Titans battled Rising Sun for just over a quarter of game time. The Tigers took control thereafter to secure a 55-38 win in the Green and Gold Holiday Tournament.
Rising Sun improved to 7-0 after Tome delivered a fight in the first quarter that was propelled by Alivia Carrillo, who scored seven of the Titans’ first nine points. Tome trailed 17-15 at the end of the opening frame, and the second saw Rising Sun lock in on defense. The Tigers stifled Tome to the tune of just four points allowed in eight minutes, taking a 36-19 lead into halftime.
“I think the court size was a little bit different for our team, so it took us a little bit [to adjust],” Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said. “Seemed rusty and out of sync in the beginning. So had to make some subs and get some fresh legs in there.”
Stoudt pointed out that a matchup advantage in the backcourt helped the Tigers get second quarter separation.
“It also helped that their point guard got into foul trouble, so we saw that she was out and we turned up the heat a little bit on the press,” Stoudt said. “[We were] able to convert, which, our defense always creates offense for us.”
The plurality of the night’s offense came from Sarah Clark for Rising Sun. The senior guard and three-point sharpshooter dropped a team-high 17 points, 15 from the field, via three baskets each from beyond the arc and inside.
“She’s able to hit the three, even if she’s having a bad shooting night, she’s able to get streaky and hit some shots,” Stoudt said. “Our team passes the ball well generally, so we move the ball a lot. We know she’s there and we’re able to capitalize on that.”
The Clark-led offense was too much for Tome, which was carried in scoring by Landen Cain. Cain’s 19 points were 11 clear of the Titans’ next-highest individual shooting output.
With the game in hand entering the fourth quarter, Stoudt was able to rest key pieces as offense tapered off in the final eight minutes of the double-digit Tiger triumph that kept the Tigers perfect on the season.
Stoudt pointed to her roster’s experience playing together as a benefit in keeping focus during the winning streak.
“We have so many players that have played so long together, they’ve played travel together…they know each other so well. We just keep on them; even though we won tonight, I don’t think we played real well, so we talked about that after the game.”
The Tigers have a quick turnaround to complete after that regrouping: Rising Sun takes its unblemished record into the Green and Gold “Green Bracket” championship game that tips off at 6:00 PM Thursday.
