ELKTON — Tuesday marked a special moment in the fall volleyball season for the Golden Elks.
Elkton hosted Rising Sun in its first home game of the year and unveiled its remodeled gymnasium floor. Through the first four games of the season, the Golden Elks hit the road with four away games against Bohemia Manor, Aberdeen, Joppatowne and Edgewood.
Elkton Head Coach Kim Brown said her team practiced on the floor for the first time on Monday and was excited for her squad to get back on its home court.
“They were just thrilled to be on the floor,” Brown said. “It was great to be out here because it’s so bright and exciting and the girls really wanted to show that. You’re proud to be in this gym and the girls proved that today.”
The Tigers, however, had other plans for the Elks’ first home game of the season.
Rising Sun defeated Elkton in straight sets 25-14, 25-13 and 25-12. Rising Sun entered the match coming off a Friday come-from-behind win against Perryville, where the Tigers overcame a deficit of two sets to none entering the third set.
The Tigers took early leads in each of the three sets against Elkton and entered the third set holding onto a two set lead. Rising Sun Head Coach Logan Bowers credited his team for staying focused, even with a commanding lead, and as Elkton went on small runs throughout the match.
“The girls know they’ve got to handle that first ball before we can run any kind of offense whatsoever,” Bowers said. “We’re trying to move the ball around and that allowed them to get ahead a little bit and make up some ground. The setters just really know who to go to when they need a point.”
Elkton begins a stretch of four home games starting Oct. 4 against Harford Tech, North East, Aberdeen and Joppatowne. Brown is excited for her team to play in more home games and have opportunities to pick up wins.
“We’re looking forward to our home games,” Brown said. “We have a lot in a row and our crowd will get bigger. That’s awesome to have that home team advantage of the excitement in the stands."
The win for Rising Sun propelled the Tigers to its second-straight match victory. Bowers points to his team’s upcoming schedule, including the likes of Fallston, Bohemia Manor, North Harford and Bel Air as a critical stretch of his squad’s season.
The Cougars, Eagles and the Bobcats have combined to win 14 of their 18 matches through the month of September.
“The UCBAC is really getting better,” Bowers said. “We’ve got four real hard matches. The upper division especially, everybody has stepped up their game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.