Sports promotes a sense of community, a family dynamic as those that train so hard together during the year grow close and encourage each other to be the best they can be.
At Rising Sun, the girls track team took that to another level in the 2022 season as two pairs of sisters came together to finish second in the state and break the school record in the 4x800 meter relay.
The team of Amanda Callaghan, Katie Callaghan, Katelyn Lacey and Savannah Lacey came together to form quite the team for the Lady Tigers.
“They are all awesome kids,” Rising Sun coach Jill McKay said. “Their parents are always here, helping with concession. The girls root for the other kids and each other. It is not just a family amongst our team, but at state all the Cecil County kids are rooting for each other.”
The Rising Sun relay team set themselves apart with a second-place finish at the MPSSAA Class 2A meet behind Hereford County High School. Rising Sun finished with a time of 9:58.16.
With that mark, the team is just the second relay team in Rising Sun history to break the 10 minute mark at state.
“There is no place to hide in track and field if you have a bad day,” McKay said. “They put in a ton of work and went through the roller coaster of highs and lows throughout the season.”
McKay even had to find the right combination throughout the season and it was not easy on a coach to decide among sisters. Katie Callaghan’s twin sister Anna began the year on the 4x800 relay team and had a good year. She remained supportive of her sisters and the team even when it got to regionals and she was not put in the relay.
“Anna was the first person there, then Savannah (Lacey) came on strong,” McKay said. “That’s the tough part of coaching. As an athlete, you work hard for something all season. But, you have to put your best quarterback out there, so to speak.”
Anna ended the year one of the teams top performers in points for the season as she had a solid year as a freshman in the discus, 400 meters, 800 meters, pole vault, 200 meters most consistent.
The team that did come together for regionals and then being record setting at state, was a group that each had their own strengths that benefited the team.
Amanda, a sophomore, stood out for qualifying for state in four different events including the 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay, 400-meter dash and 800-meter dash. Qualifying for that many events is a rare feat.
Katie, a freshman, consistently went over 30-feet in the triple jump in addition to her exploits on the relay team. She would go on to qualify in three events — 100-meter dash, 4x800 relay, and the 4x100 relay which saw her, in the end, finish in the top 10 in total individual points.
“We also have another freshman, Maddie Cleary that cleared 30-feet in the triple jump,” McKay said. “All of these girls are not just good in one thing. If I need it, they can do it.”
Katelyn, a sophomore, was a closer for the relay team that McKay described as “tough as nails”.
“If someone was ahead of her, she will get them,” McKay said. “She is resistant to think the 800 is her race. She has a tank that is always full.”
Savannah, a junior was an instant impact on the team in her first year to join the track team.
“She was a soccer player and came to us to run,” McKay said. “She is quiet and doesn’t seem as aggressive, but always gives one hundred percent.”
McKay said it took until regionals to learn all the girls strengths and weaknesses and put them in the right place for the team to end up getting the great results at the state meet.
Going forward, the team will join the tougher Chesapeake Division and the team is looking forward to the challenge.
“Next year we move to the Chesapeake Division,” McKay said. “It is a bigger division and the competition will make us better.”
Hereford High School was the lone team to cross the finish line ahead of the 4x800 meter relay team and that gives them motivation in the offseason.
Getting the team to a point off having a better split — or having the second lap be stronger than the first — is something that McKay believes will make a difference. but it also takes time and hard work.
“Hereford beat us but we made them nervous,” McKay said. “We finished 11th out of 36 teams. If we can get 12-24 more girls to qualify then we will move up next year definitely.”
