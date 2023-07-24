Rising Sun Little League’s Seniors All-Stars concluded East Regional Tournament action on Saturday in a 6-0 loss to Rhode Island’s South Kingstown American Little League. Sun finishes regional action with a record of 2-2.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOS BY SUSAN COLE/SPECIAL TO THE WHIG
Rising Sun Little League's Seniors All-Stars defeated Team Delaware 12-11 to advance in the East Region Tournament on Friday, July 21.
Rising Sun Little League's Seniors All-Stars picked up their first win of the East Regional Tournament on Thursday with an 11-6 victory over Team New York.
Rising Sun Little League’s push towards an East Regional Championship came to a close on Saturday in a 6-0 loss at the hands of Rhode Island’s South Kingstown American Little League. Sun finished regional action with a 2-2 record.
Rising Sun finished with two hits off the bats of Jaden Valentine and Jason Hill. South Kingstown American finished with 14 hits and tallied its six runs in four total innings. Kyle Hyre and Wyatt McDowell pitched for Rising Sun.
The defeat marks the end of Rising Sun’s redemption arc, which included capturing the Maryland State Championship after falling in the state title game a year earlier. Rising Sun’s Seniors All-Stars finished the summer with an overall record of 9-2.
Check out some of the action over the weekend from Sun’s weekend regional action.
Rising Sun 12, Team Delaware 11
Rising Sun overcame a seven-run Delaware lead to secure its second win of the tournament. Sun’s Jackson Duvall drove in Kyler Hyre to score the game-sealing run in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
Trailing by seven runs entering the home half of the fourth inning, Rising Sun kicked off its comeback with two runs scored off a wild pitch and a single by Duvall. Sun added six runs in the ensuing bottom half of the fifth and sixth innings off RBIs by Hyre, Wyatt McDowell, Ryan McCardell, plus a pair of Delaware errors.
Rising Sun opened the game with three runs in the bottom half of the first inning off RBI singles by McDowell and Duvall. Duvall finished the day going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. McDowell went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
McCardell finished with three hits at the plate and picked up the win on the mound, pitching 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jaden Valentine. McCardell allowed no runs on three hits.
Rising Sun 11, Team New York 6
Sun scored six times in the top half of the first inning off RBIs by Anthony Hartsoe, Jaden Valentine, Josh Stanley and a pair of Elmsford errors. After trading runs in the second inning, Elmsford inched within a run after a five-run bottom of the fourth inning.
Rising Sun’s seniors responded with a three-run fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Stanley and a fielder’s choice by Zachary VanDyke, to bring its lead back up to four. Wyatt McDowell added an insurance run for Sun in the sixth inning with an RBI triple.
Stanley finished 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs in the victory. Hartsoe pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out six Elmsford hitters in his late afternoon start. McDowell gave up one hit and struck out two batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief duties.
Rising Sun Little League’s Seniors All-Stars roster includes: Liam Cooper, Jackson Duvall, Anthony Hartsoe, Jason Hill, Kyle Hyre, Marshall McCabe, Ryan McCardell, Wyatt McDowell, Austin Sprout, Joshua Stanley, Zachary Taylor, Jaden Valentine, Zachary VanDyke, Steve McDowell (Manager), Tim Hartsoe (Coach), and Dewey Stanley (Coach).
