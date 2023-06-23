Rising Sun's Liam Cooper (left) waits for a throw to second base as Elkton's Zack Tamayo (right) slides into the bag during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Anthony Hartsoe takes a peak over at a runner at first base during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun pitcher Anthony Hartsoe looks over at first base as an Elkton baserunner takes a lead during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Elkton's Zack Tamayo (left) slides back into first base as Rising Sun's Austin Sprout (right) waits for the throw during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Austin Sprout (right) celebrates after getting the final out of the home half of the third inning during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Kyle Hyre (left) applies a tag to Elkton's Noah Larson (right) during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Zachary VanDyke (1) touches home plate to score Rising Sun's first run of the game during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Elkton's James Todd (left) throws a ball across the diamond during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Jackson Duvall connects on a pitch to extend Sun's lead to two during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Jackson Duvall celebrates after giving Sun its second run of the game during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Josh Stanley (left) tags Elkton's Collin Frye (right) out at the plate during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Liam Cooper throws a ball on the run for an out during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Ryan McCardell slides into third base ahead of a throw during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Liam Cooper (right) and Jaden Valentine (left) embrace after the final out during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
Rising Sun's Liam Cooper (left) waits for a throw to second base as Elkton's Zack Tamayo (right) slides into the bag during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Anthony Hartsoe takes a peak over at a runner at first base during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Landan Mullaney pitches for Elkton during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Anthony Hartsoe pitches for Rising Sun during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun pitcher Anthony Hartsoe looks over at first base as an Elkton baserunner takes a lead during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Zack Tamayo (left) slides back into first base as Rising Sun's Austin Sprout (right) waits for the throw during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Austin Sprout (right) celebrates after getting the final out of the home half of the third inning during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Brayden Jones swings at a pitch during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Kyle Hyre (left) applies a tag to Elkton's Noah Larson (right) during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Zachary VanDyke (1) touches home plate to score Rising Sun's first run of the game during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's James Todd (left) throws a ball across the diamond during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Brayden Jones takes a look over at first base during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Jackson Duvall connects on a pitch to extend Sun's lead to two during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Jackson Duvall celebrates after giving Sun its second run of the game during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Josh Stanley (left) tags Elkton's Collin Frye (right) out at the plate during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Liam Cooper throws a ball on the run for an out during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Ryan McCardell slides into third base ahead of a throw during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Liam Cooper (right) and Jaden Valentine (left) embrace after the final out during Rising Sun's 7-1 victory against Elkton in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake Little League on Thursday, June 22.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Rising Sun's senior all-stars have the opportunity to play for a District 5 crown and once again reach the Maryland state tournament.
Rising Sun's timely plays in the field and stout pitching limited Elkton's offense to just one run, good for a 7-1 victory in favor of Rising Sun. Rising Sun starter Anthony Hartsoe pitched five complete innings, allowed three hits and struck out six batters. In relief of Hartsoe, Jaden Valentine struck out two Elkton hitters in the sixth and seventh inning to secure Sun's third tournament victory.
"The more strikes I could throw, the more swings I could get and just putting the ball in play, that really helped," Hartsoe said. "I just kept pounding the zone, I knew what the hitters could and couldn't hit and that's how I got through the game."
Elkton and Rising Sun remained knotted at zero through the first four innings of play, largely in part to Sun's heads-up plays on defense. In the first inning, right fielder Jackson Duvall threw out an Elkton baserunner at the plate on a blooper to the outfield. Rising Sun center fielder Wyatt McDowell followed things up in the home half of the third by doubling up an Elkton baserunner on his way back to first base.
Rising Sun catcher Josh Stanley added a pair of plays behind the dish in the fourth and sixth innings, throwing out Elkton runners attempting to steal second base and home plate on a past ball.
"Knowing I have a team to back me up really helps on the mound and I just felt comfortable with my stuff," Hartsoe said of his defense. "It's a big deal and it really gets you pumped after big plays. When you have a team that you know is going to make the plays it takes a lot of stress, a lot of pressure off of you and really helps you perform to your best potential."
Rising Sun used an errant throw on a double steal attempt to break the scoreless tie and take a one-run lead in the fifth inning. Sun added three runs to its lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Duvall, followed by a pair of runs plated off an Elkton error.
Sun added three more runs in the seventh with RBIs from Duvall and Zachary VanDyke. Duvall went 2-for-3 at the plate for Rising Sun.
"I've been 0-for-4 the last couple games, been in a little slump, not striking out, just putting the ball in play right to them. I was hoping to just get it in the gap somewhere and boost the team," Duvall said of his two RBIs. "We just wanted it more after that, after that fifth inning we just wanted to win more."
In four innings of work, Elkton's Landan Mullaney struck out four Rising Sun hitters. Elkton will face North East on Saturday and the winner will advance to the District 5 title game for a matchup with Rising Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.