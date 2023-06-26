CHESAPEAKE CITY — As Rising Sun Manager Steve McDowell spoke to his team after capturing the District 5 Senior Baseball Championship on Sunday, he reminded his group of 13 ball players one thing.
The job is not finished yet.
Rising Sun's seniors inched one step closer to a coveted Maryland state title with a 17-0 victory over North East. The win is the second straight district title for the group of senior all-stars.
McDowell said his team entered summer all-star play with the goal of capturing another district banner and getting back to the Maryland state title game. Berlin Little League knocked off Rising Sun in the state finals last summer.
"We came up a game short last year and that didn't sit too well with us," McDowell said. "We played a great team, give Berlin a lot of credit last year they were a better team and they beat us — we beat them once, but they got us twice — we feel like we have some unfinished business down there."
McDowell noted a large portion of last year's state finals team returned to dawn the orange and black this summer. Jaden Valentine is a new member of Rising Sun's senior all-star squad. Valentine said the work paid off for a group he has been on the diamond with for most of his life.
"It feels great, I've played with these guys forever, we're a great group of guys and have been playing for so long and it feels good," Valentine said.
Three days after not scoring a run through four innings, Rising Sun quickly put up runs on the scoreboard. Sun's Jackson Duvall and Wyatt McDowell each drove in a run in the top half of the first to put Rising Sun up two. A pair of RBIs by Anthony Hartsoe and Valentine in the second inning put Rising Sun ahead by four runs.
A 13-run third inning put Sun's seniors firmly in control. Hartsoe went 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs. Rising Sun leadoff hitter Zach VanDyke, Duvall and Valentine each drove in two RBIs.
"I feel like it falls on me, if I get on [base] I think my team can drive me in," VanDyke said. "The middle of the lineup, it's good, and I think we can go on a run."
Wyatt McDowell got the nod on the hill for Rising Sun and finished the afternoon with three strikeouts in three innings of work. McDowell said the early lead allowed him to settle into a groove on the bump.
"It felt good going out there, even giving up a couple runs if I did, we still would have the lead and then the innings after that we got more and it gave me a lot of support," McDowell said.
Rising Sun now awaits for the Maryland Senior Baseball State Tournament to kick-off on July 8. Sun's seniors will travel down to Waldorf Little League for their chance at redemption.
For Rising Sun's manager, the win reflects his athlete's dedication to the team and Rising Sun Little League. All-star tournaments can conflict with everything from travel ball to family vacations throughout the summer. Steve McDowell credited his team for showing up each and every day.
"That's a testament to the families of Rising Sun and just being a baseball community," McDowell said. "There is a lot of options for these guys to be playing somewhere else and they chose to be here with us. When you got a bunch of high school ball players on a little league team you can do good things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.