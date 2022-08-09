NORTH EAST — Aaron Rouselle, a long-standing figure in the Cecil County youth sports community, has been hired as Cecil College’s next softball head coach, announced in a Cecil College release on Tuesday.
Rouselle is a graduate of Perryville High School and alumni of Harford Community College, where he was a member of the Owls men’s basketball program. He currently operatesPop’s Culture, a youth sports facility in Rising Sun, that serves kids and athletes from the surrounding community.
“I am deeply rooted within the community, which will benefit the rebuilding of Cecil College’s softball program,” Rouselle said in the release. “The area high school coaches know my name and my commitment to seeing our local youth excel both on and off the playing field.”
The Cecil College softball program has been on hiatus for three seasons.
According to the announcement, Rouselle hopes to pull talent from the softball programs in the surrounding Cecil County high schools.
Cecil County saw one of its five public high school softball programs reach the MPSSAA state finals last season. Rising Sun softball fell to Calvert High School in the Class 2A finals in the spring.
Three other programs in the county advanced past the first round of regional play. North East and Elkton advanced to the second round of regionals in Class 2A, while Perryville did the same in Class 1A. North East and Rising Sun both finished with winning records during last year’s regular season.
“My vision is to recruit from within the county and then spread out,” Rouselle said via the announcement. “The high school softball programs within the county are powerhouses from which I hope to form a collegiate level powerhouse.”
Rouselle has reached out to local high school coaches to inquire about former athletes who are still looking for a school entering the 2023 season, according to the college’s announcement.
“I am here to teach them how to be competitive on this level and help them work through the long season with confidence and motivation,” said Rouselle. “My success has been in my ability to teach young players how to look at the bigger picture. I help them understand and how to focus on what is best for the team.”
Per the announcement, Rouselle aims for a two-year rebuild of the program, with 2023 serving as a season to “lay the foundation.” Rouselle hopes to field a competitive team in 2024.
