Rising Sun High School’s cross country and track team hosted the second running of the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21. The final running of the event for the summer will come on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Rising Sun Cross Country and Track and Field Head Coach Jill McKay explains the course to runners and walkers during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Runners and walkers wait to start during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Nik Haraldsson (left) kicks off the run during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Anna Callaghan starts her run during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Participants, including County Executive Danielle Hornberger (left) start their run during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Virginia Smith (left) starts her run during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Matt McKay finishes his run during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
Kaitlin Perry holds her rubber chicken baton as she finishes her run during the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio at Fair Hill on Thursday, July 21.
FAIR HILL — Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages braved the heat, hills and humidity of Fair Hill to help raise money and continue on the legacy of a Rising Sun alum on Thursday.
Rising Sun’s cross country and track and field team hosted the second running of the Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio. The running series is in its inaugural year and helps raise money for a pair of scholarships that honor former Rising Sun cross country captain and 2020 graduate Cade Milburn. Milburn passed away last summer.
Thursday’s run was the second of three events held this summer. The first run took place on June 15. The final running during the summer will take place on Aug. 17.
Rising Sun Cross Country Head Coach Jill McKay, the organizer of the event, estimates the June and July runnings raised between $1200 and $1300.
“I wanted to help with the finances, I had wanted to do an event for our community ever since I stated coaching,” McKay said. “It just worked out.”
The Cade Milburn Academic Scholarship and the Cade Milburn Leadership Award are awarded to graduating seniors at Rising Sun High School. Both scholarships were initially presented at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The academic scholarship is given out through a traditional application process, while coaches and athletes choose the recipient of the leadership award based on demonstration of leadership.
Jason Milburn, Cade’s father, said his son loved to run and showcased leadership throughout his time at Rising Sun High. Cade Milburn was pursuing a degree in aerospace engineering at West Virginia University prior to his passing.
For Virginia Smith, Cade’s mother, the support from the community means the world. Close to 20 runners and walkers showed up to the July running. McKay estimates another 30 or so participants attend the June event.
“The support is overwhelming and is very much appreciated,” Smith said. “It’s great to see people show up for our son.”
The running event allows participants to choose how they want to divvy up the eight mile course with options ranging from a four-person relay all the way down to a full eight mile run for one person. The Tiger Trio also offers participants the ability to walk or run any distance they please.
“I would love for it to become a community event, where we run, for time or for fun,” McKay said. “Just to come out here and have some time for all of us.”
Along with growing the event in the coming years, McKay hopes the Tiger Trio can help remove negative stigmas associated with mental health and inform the community on resources that can help save lives.
“The goal is to create a supportive community where we get out and spend some time in nature, and with each other,” McKay said. “The need is huge.”
The final running of the summer’s Cade Milburn Memorial Tiger Trio will take place at 2000 Appleton Road in Elkton on Aug. 17. The entry fee is $25 per runner. Those interested can sign up here.
