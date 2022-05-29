One year after suffering an extra inning heartbreaker in the 2A State title game against Queen Anne's, the Calvert High School softball team emerged with the state crown on Saturday afternoon with a 5-4, eight-inning victory over Rising Sun of Cecil County at the University of Maryland on a bloop single to right by junior Grace Atherton that scored freshman courtesy runner Emily Milam.
Calvert (22-1) had appeared very much in control of the contest with just two innings remaining when the Cavaliers broke a 1-1 deadlock by scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth. But the Tigers scored once in the sixth and twice more in the seventh on consecutive run-scoring doubles from Jordan Lynch and Bri Cole.
When Calvert failed to score in the bottom of the seventh the contest went to extra innings and international tie-breaking rules with a runner starting at second base. With Faith McCullough on second to start the eighth, Calvert coach elected to give Williams a free pass and the Tigers promptly bunted both runners over.
"I wasn't about to let her swing the bat again," Robison said of Williams, who had doubled home a run two innings earlier. "I knew we could make a play and we made a couple of them. But I couldn't let her swing the bat in that situation with the go-ahead run on second."
But DeBoer escaped any harm by retiring the next two batters, the latter on a pop-up that freshman catcher Kinetta Bradley retrieved in foul territory just in front of the netting. That would eventually set the stage for a dramatic ending. With DeBoer's courtesy runner, freshman Emily Milam, on second, Williams fanned Megan Chroniger then failed to field a grounder by Clara Wood.
With runners on first and third, Williams got ahead of Atherton early, but the Cavaliers' junior got enough of a 1-2 offering to plate Milam with a bloop single into shallow right for the winning run. For many of the Cavaliers, who had suffered a heartbreaking setback one year earlier in the 2A State title game, the victory was rewarding and redeeming.
"I wanted to get enough of it so that Emily could score," Atherton said. "I just wanted to put the ball into play. But I knew if I didn't, I had Karlee [Hughes] coming up behind me. I was so happy when the ball landed and I was able to run down first and turn and see Emily score."
Williams pithed well in defeat, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits while fanning 10 Cavaliers. Her counterpart, Calvert junior Emma DeBoer, was just as good while holding the Tigers to four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out six. DeBoer had blanked the Tigers through the first four frames, but Rising Sun got one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to draw even.
"When we were down 4-1 we weren't that worried," said Williams, who has already verbally committed to South Alabama University for softball. "We have been able to come from behind all year. We were able to get even, but we could not get the go-ahead run in the seventh or the eighth. They got a bloop hit that last inning to win it. But those things happen."
Calvert had scored one run in the bottom of the first when senior Karlee Hughes led off with a double, went to third on a sac bunt by Bradley then scored on a throwing error by Tigers' catcher Bri Cole. Rising Sun drew even in the fifth when the Tigers got an unearned run off DeBoer courtesy of a throwing error by Chroniger in center.
But the Cavaliers had an immediate response in the bottom of the fifth and the Cavaliers seemed destined for the title that that point. Calvert had opened the inning with consecutive singles from Atherton and Hughes and a second throwing error by Cole allowed one run to score. After Williams walked two batters to load the bases, DeBoer, smacked a two-run single into left that pushed the Cavaliers lead to 4-1.
"We knew it was going to be a tough battle," said Hughes, who is headed to the College of Charleston for softball this fall. "They got that one run on an error and Emma started to lose a little confidence so I went to the circle to talk to her to calm her down. When Grace got that last single, I was pretty confident we would win it. If she didn't get a hit, I was up next and I was ready for the moment."
