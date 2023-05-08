The Rising Sun bench streams out of the dugout after Bradley Dietz's two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Tigers a five-run cushion during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Wyatt McDowell struck out four batters, allowed one hit and gave up one earned run in 1 2/3 innings of relief work during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Luke Crowl (7) is greeted by teammates Dylan Schriver (11) and Grey Willis (12) after working out of an inning during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Bradley Dietz trots towards home plate after his two-run home run during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Bradley Dietz's teammates wait to celebrate with him at home plate after his two-run home run during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Luke Crowl pitched five innings, allowed seven hits and struck out five North East batters during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Mason Newton (13) was one of four seniors honored on senior night for the Indians at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Kyle Birney (right) is greeted by an assistant coach on North East's senior night at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Kyle Birney (23) was one of four seniors honored on senior night for the Indians at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Seamus Malinowski (9) was one of four seniors honored on senior night for the Indians at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Matt Hopkins (12) is greeted by North East Head Coach Kevin Brown during North East's senior night at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Matt Hopkins (12) was one of four seniors honored on senior night for the Indians at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Nick Stevens pitches for the Indians during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Dylan Schriver swings at a pitch during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Dillon Goodwin is walked during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
A baseball escapes the reach of North East middle infielders Mason Newton (left) and Luke Keefer (right) during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Wyatt McDowell tracks down a ball in the outfield during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Cam Klotz lays down a bunt as North East catcher Ethan Flaugher races to pick up the ball during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East third baseman Ryan James (left) applies a tag on Rising Sun's Layne Hull during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Mason Newton reaches out for a bunt during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun shortstop Layne Hull (left) fires a ball to first base during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Landon Knaub pitches for the Indians during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
North East's Ryan James (left) talks with teammate Landon Knaub (right) during Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
Rising Sun's Wyatt McDowell (left) celebrates after the final out of Rising Sun's 10-6 win over North East at North East Little League on Friday, May 5.
NORTH EAST — Rising Sun junior Bradley Dietz cranked a two-run home run that sailed deep into the night at North East Little League on Friday night, giving the Tigers much needed breathing room to pick up their seventh win of the season.
Dietz's homer over the left field fence extended Rising Sun's lead to five in the top half of the seventh inning. Dietz finished the game going 1-for-3 with three RBIs in Sun's 10-6 win over north East.
"I was just trying to relax because the last two at bats I was thinking too much," Dietz said. "That at bat was so important."
The home run capped off a double digit output in runs scored by the Tigers' offense, with six of their 10 totals runs coming in the top of the first inning. After Rising Sun loaded the bases with off a Hunter Magaw walk, Dietz getting hit by a pitch and Dylan Schriver reaching on a single, the Tigers put six runs on the board in six straight plate appearances.
Rising Sun topped off their first inning surge with a sacrifice fly by Cam Klotz and and RBI single by Aiden King. Rising Sun scored its four other first inning runs off a pair of North East errors, a walk and a catcher's interference call.
"I think our energy helped a lot," Dietz said of Sun's first inning.
The early advantage allowed Rising Sun's pitching staff to hold an early lead as it managed an always fierce North East lineup. Rising Sun's Luke Crowl pitched five innings for the Tigers, allowed three earned runs on sevens hits and struck out five North East hitters.
Crowl's three earned runs all came in the first inning, which saw North East cut its deficit in half by the end of one. Crowl finished his night working out of a jam in the fifth inning after letting the first two batters he faced on base. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Crowl retired the next three North East batters in order to get out of the inning.
"I kind of just slowed down and tried to throw strikes," Crowl said. "I started pounding the zone a little bit more."
The Indians pushed the game back to within three runs in the home half of the sixth inning when Rising Sun brought in reliever Walker Ayres. The Indians scored on a pair of walks and made it an 8-5 ballgame.
Sun's Wyatt McDowell followed in relief of Ayres in the sixth inning and shut the door on the Indians' offense. McDowell retired back-to-back batters by means of strikeout in the sixth inning to work out of the bases loaded predicament.
McDowell totaled four strikeouts, one hit and one earned run — coming in the seventh inning — to close out the Tigers' victory.
"We saw their top of the lineup could hit the ball, McDowell said. "But after that it was just little blooper hits. We just had to pound the zone and locate."
North East's Matt Hopkins and Luke Keefer both went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs for the Indians. Dylan Schriver and Layne Hull each tallied two hits for Rising Sun.
