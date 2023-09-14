NORTH EAST — Rising Sun field hockey goalie Teagan Sponogule is always confident when she dawns her stick and protective equipment for the Tigers, even when she faces an onslaught of scoring chances from the opposing offense.
Sponogule's confidence was on full display Wednesday night as she helped Rising Sun capture its third victory of the year with a 2-0 win over North East. The sophomore goalie finished the night with 12 saves, eight of which came in the final quarter of play, as the Indians looked to climb back into the game after falling behind in the first half.
"Teagan has played so well with a lot of confidence, she is only of sophomore, but she is a leader and she is leading," Rising Sun head coach Katie Keyes said of Sponogule. "She plays with confidence and isn't afraid to do what needs to be done, even if it seems a little risky to other people."
Her saves in net included a stop on a North East penalty stroke with 6:05 remaining in the first half as the Indians aimed to cut the Rising Sun lead in half.
"I was like 'I got this, I got this, stick with it, don't let her get it in,'" Sponogule said. "I was real nervous, but I had the confidence."
Rising Sun capitalized on its ability to possess the ball in much of the first three quarters. Bella Fig opened the scoring with 6:28 to go in the first frame, marking her first of two goals in the Tigers' win. Fig doubled Sun's lead with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter off a cross in front of the North East net.
"What we've been working on is really quick passes and that worked for us," Fig said. "We would kind of send it all the way down to the stroke area and shoot it on goal and that's been working well for us."
Coming off three quarters of play that saw Rising Sun maintain its offensive attack, the Indians generated plenty of scoring chances in the fourth quarter, which saw North East attempt multiple shots on goal. North East head coach Kendie Sandridge said her team started to play a more aggressive game in the fourth quarter.
"We attacked, instead of standing back and being more timid and we played together as a team," Sandridge said. "I fully believe that they are a great team and they can work together really well. When they work together and they play on that attack mode, they have the game."
Rising Sun moves to 3-0 and picks up its first win in the Chesapeake Division with the victory over the Indians. The Tigers will host North Harford (1-0) on Monday for their home opener. The defeat marks the first loss of the season for the Indians (1-1). North East will host Elkton (1-1) on Sept. 20.
