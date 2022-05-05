PERRYVILLE — Rising Sun softball won a back-and-forth battle at Perryville, 5-3, in nine innings on Wednesday at Perryville High School.
Perryville had roared back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Arianna Fetters delivered a deep drive to the outfield in the seventh to break the goose egg for Perryville as two runs came into score. Abbi McBride was the starting pitcher for Rising Sun and went over six innings before being relieved by Faith McCullough.
A base hit in the ninth inning and giving up just one run over the final three innings by McCullough led the Lady Tigers to victory.
“She wanted it and she is not going to back down,” Rising Sun coach Paul Taylor said. “She has been one of the three pitchers in our rotation and they are all respectful of waiting their turn. She had pitched Friday against Bo Manor. But they all know that I can call on them at any time. Then they all know that if they get taken out it is not an insult.”
The Lady Tigers have overcome many obstacles to stay on course as one of the upper Maryland’s top softball programs with the playoffs looming next week. It was this spirit that Smith said was again key for them against Perryville.
“I think they have a fighting spirit, and they have had it all year,” Taylor said. “They were disappointed after (losing) to Patterson Mill. They never quit and that is the one thing I love about this team, they never quit.”
Briana Rebman led Perryville as their most consistent batter. Rebman was 2-for-3 on the day.
It was all part of a “no quit” attitude showcased by the Lady Panthers on Wednesday.
‘It was so much fun,” Perryville coach Dave Ruark said. “All we wanted was to give Rising Sun all they could handle. I feel like our confidence is peaking at the right time. We are not intimidated by girls that can pitch anymore. We are up there to fight for everything. We were one play away and it did not work out.”
The Lady Panthers played hard and Ruark was proud of his team even though they didn’t pull off the win.
“Rising Sun was hitting the ball hard, and we went for one, a 50/50 ball, and it didn’t work in our favor,” Ruark said. “They got two runs out of it. It was them getting those runs or maybe (if it is caught) getting doubled up. So, it is a fine line.”
