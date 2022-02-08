RISING SUN - The Rising Sun wrestling team advanced to the next round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Monday with a 48-36 victory in a dual against Queen Anne’s High School.
The host Tigers won three straight matches to take the dual after trailing at one point, 36-30.
Tyler Garvin (106 pounds), Desi McTague (120), Connor Dube (132), Sam Martin (160), Colin Bell (182), Mason Testeman (195), Elijah Tarr and Thomas Whitehurst earned victory for Rising Sun.
After a narrow victory by just a single point three weeks ago versus Queen Anne’s, Rising Sun was pleased to do what it needed to advance in the team playoff.
“We were very pleased today,” Rising Sun coach Seth Garvin said. “I knew it was going to be a tough battle. (Connor) Dube came up big and got a pin for us.”
Sam Martin and Jonathan Horne added some much needed depth and Martin picked up a win at the 160-pound level after the pair missed time recently with injuries.
“We got a few guys back from injuries,” Seth Garvin said. “Horne was not with us when we faced Queen Anne’s the first time. Couple of guys that help make the team a little bit better.”
In other action, North East defeated Patterson Mill 46-23. In addition, Elkton lost to Parksie 81-0, Perryville lost to Patterson Mill 45-34 and Bohemia Manor was defeated by Havre de Grace, 43-42.
