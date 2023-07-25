EASTON — Rising Sun manager Grant Alexander likes his team’s fight.
“They know what it’s like to be down,” Alexander said. “The good thing about our team is we don’t give up. We battle to the end. We know if we’re close in the game we’ve got a fighting chance.”
Alexander’s team extended its stay in the Maryland State Little League 10-12-year-old baseball tournament Monday night, as Rising Sun put together a four-run fourth inning for a 6-4 victory in an elimination-bracket game at North Easton Park’s J. Howard Anthony Field.
Rising Sun (2-1) was scheduled to play Fruitland (2-1) in an elimination game Tuesday night. The two teams played in Saturday’s opening round, with Fruitland earning a 6-1 victory.
“You’re going to run into some good teams,” Cambridge manager Clint Moxey said after his team was knocked out of the tourney. “We got to be on our A game, and that’s maybe something the younger kids didn’t understand. You’ve got to make plays.”
Cambridge starting pitcher Kohen Mowbray held Rising Sun to two runs and two hits through three innings, and entered the fourth inning with his team ahead 4-2.
Rising Sun’s Chase Bristow led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. Bristow moved to second on a passed ball and advanced to third when A.J. Rouselle grounded out to short.
Daniel Harrington came in to relieve Mowbray. Bristow scored on a wild pitch to draw Rising Sun within 4-3. Jack Coale and Avery Alexander followed with back-to-back singles. Aiden Greer reached on an error that scored Coale with the tying run.
Harrington notched his first strikeout for the second out of the inning. Nolan Leitgeb then grounded a ball up the middle. Cambridge’s second baseman and shortstop converged on the grounder and collided. Alexander scored the go-ahead run, and during the ensuing confusion at second base, Greer raced home for a 6-4 Rising Sun lead.
“I can’t knock that,” Moxey said of the infield collision. “They were both trying hard.”
Harrington ended the inning with a strikeout.
That proved all Rising Sun needed, as Greer took over on the mound and pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits, three walks to go with one strikeout.
“Starting pitcher came out and he battled for most of the game,” Grant Alexander said of his son Avery, who over three plus innings allowed four runs, three hits, three walks and struck out four. “He got into a tight spot and we brought the other two pitchers in to close the door.”
Rising Sun took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Braylen Phillips singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Coale (2 for 2) followed with a two-out single but was stranded at third when Mowbray notched an inning-ending strikeout.
Cambridge pulled even in the top of the second. Gavin Short and Hunter Hall worked one-out walks. Short scored on an error, but Avery Alexander recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Rising Sun nudged back in front at 2-1 in the home half of the inning. Greer was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a passed ball, took third on Chase Lucas’ groundout, and scored on a passed ball. Leitgeb reached on an error. But Cambridge catcher Davonta DeShields made a nice catch on a pop-up at the plate — navigating around the home plate umpire, who almost called umpire interference on himself — then watched first baseman Short snag a line drive for the third out.
Cambridge’s Ryan Reynolds laced a single to deep left field to lead off the third. Rising Sun left fielder Mason Nahm got to the ball quickly, threw to Coale, who fired a strike to Lucas, who tagged out Reynolds trying for a double.
“Our outfield is fast and they’re confident in theirselves,” said Grant Alexander, who got a number of nice running grabs from center fielder Wyatt Liedlich. “We know we can get to just about any ball we’ve got to get to. If we don’t, we get it in quick and hope for the best.”
Cambridge took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth — its biggest inning of the tournament.
DeShields drew a leadoff walk. Dockins was hit by a pitch. After both runners advanced on a passed ball, Jacob Moxey (2 for 3) stroked a clean single to left, scoring DeShields with the tying run.
Coale relieved Alexander on the mound, and was greeted by Harrington’s double to left that scored Dockins and Moxey for a 4-2 lead. Harrington was thrown out trying for a triple.
After issuing two walks, Coale got a groundout and a strikeout to end the inning, prior to Rising Sun’s big fourth inning.
“It’s just little things,” Clint Moxey said. “Little errors here. Baserunning mistakes. But I’m proud of them. Hopefully they’ll keep moving up together.”
