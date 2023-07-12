Rising Sun’s Major All Stars routed North East 15-0 Monday night. Rising Sun advances to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Elkton and North East for the District 5 Major championship.
RISING SUN — In preparation for their summer season, Grant Alexander’s Major All-Stars team, playing out of Rising Sun, has been putting in hours of hard work for the last month.
That hard work paid dividends on the field Monday night, as they defeated North East 15-0.
Rising Sun took control of the game early on in the top of the first when Chase Bristow hit a 2-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead.
“It felt good running around the bases and putting my team up”, Bristow said.
That was just the start of the scoring for Rising Sun, however, as – in the first inning alone – they would go on to score a total of 12 runs and bring 16 batters to the plate.
Bray Phillips and Bristow combined for three innings of shutout work on the mound, holding North East to only two hits and three total base runners.
Rising Sun would also tack on three more runs in the second and third innings to cap off the 15-0 victory.
“These kids have worked hard for the last month since the season ended,” Alexander said. “They’re a hard fighting team and they just know how to battle.”
With the victory, Rising Sun will move on to the District 5 Major Baseball championship on Thursday. They will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Elkton and North East.
“We’re feeling good,” Alexander said. “As long as we can play our style of baseball, we got it!”
