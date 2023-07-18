RISING SUN — It is no secret Rising Sun loves its local sports team, from high school all the way down to the little league level. In the eyes of Rising Sun Little League President Rob Taylor, the league’s boys of summer are the talk of the town right now and for good reason.
Five Rising Sun All-Star teams are currently representing or set to compete at the state and regional tournaments. Rising Sun’s Senior and Intermediate All-Stars are slated to compete at the regional level. Rising Sun’s 9-10-11, Majors and Juniors All-Stars are all scattered across the state of Maryland as they are competing or set to compete at the state level.
“Seeing all of our teams play at the level we are and advance to where we are is bringing the town together,” Taylor said. “You walk anywhere in town right now and the buzz around town is all about all of our teams making states, making regionals.”
After finishing as the runner-up in the Seniors State Tournament a year ago, Sun’s Seniors All-Stars captured a State Championship banner on July 11 with a 9-3 win over Tri-City Little League and earned a trip to Bangor, Maine. To offset cost of travel, lodging, food and other expenses for athletes and their families, Taylor organized a GoFundMe for the trip up north. In the page’s week of existence, it has raised over $10,000 to help fund the team’s quest for a regional championship and a berth in the Senior League World Series. Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion added a $3,000 donation on behalf of the community towards the team’s trip to Maine.
Rising Sun Little League’s president said the community support extends beyond the senior all-star level. Taylor said league sponsors have played a key role in providing snacks, water and other donations towards the trips around the state and across the east coast.
“It brings a lot of community involvement together, it shows what we are as a league. It shows we all work as a team and that is what I preach to all of our players, our parents, our coaches, managers, we are one team and not individual divisions,” Taylor said. “We are a team as a whole and we show the community that we come together as a team and we all fight together in everything we do. The community is showing that and our league is showing that.”
Rising Sun’s Seniors All-Stars will begin regional play on July 19 at 10 a.m. when they play Team New Jersey. Sun’s Intermediate All-Star team is set to compete in the East Region Tournament at Dover Little League in Dover, Delaware. The Intermediate squad will begin play at 10 a.m. on July 20 against Team Connecticut. At the state level, Rising Sun’s 11u All-Star team is currently 2-0 in state tournament action in Arbutus, Maryland and is set to compete for a spot in the state championship on Tuesday. Rising Sun’s Juniors All-Stars and Majors All-Stars will begin state tournament play at East Frederick Little League and Easton Little League on July 22.
Rising Sun’s Seniors Baseball All-Star Roster includes: Liam Cooper, Jackson Duvall, Anthony Hartsoe, Jason Hill, Kyle Hyre, Marshall McCabe, Ryan McCardell, Wyatt McDowell, Austin Sprout, Joshua Stanley, Zachary Taylor, Jaden Valentine, Zachary VanDyke, Steve McDowell (Manager), Tim Hartsoe (Coach), and Dewey Stanley (Coach).
Rising Sun’s Juniors Baseball All-Star Roster includes: Jackson Anders, Dylan Blankenship, Trent Breneman, Michael Ford, Parker Garrant, Landin Gilley, Patrick Gilley, Jerome Joyce, Blake Nahm, Zachary Pierce, Jeffrey Walls, Jonathan Ward, Jerry Joyce (Manager), Tim Garrant (Coach) and David Blankenship (Coach).
Rising Sun’s Intermediate Baseball All-Star roster includes: Joshua Dahl, Trevor Eilber, Vincent Ferdinando, Chase Hartsoe, Carter Horton, Landon Miller, Christiano Outlaw, Carson Phillips, Grady Sponaugle, Robert Stevenson, Logan Vaughn, Johnny Worth, Tim Hartsoe (Manager), Paul Hartsoe (Coach) and Ernie Miller (Coach).
Rising Sun’s Majors Baseball All-Star Roster includes: Avery Alexander, Chase Bristow, Jack Coale, Aiden Greer, Nolan Leitgeb, Wyatt Liedlich, Chase Lucas Mason Nahm, Braylon Phillips, Reyn Placentino, Aaron Rouselle, Jr., James Warner, Grant Alexander (Manager), Jim Leitgeb (Coach) and Derrick Warner (Coach).
Rising Sun’s 9-10-11 Baseball All-Star Roster includes: Cooper Baynes, Carter Beach, Owen Brown, Colton Dye, Logan Flaugher, Jarrett Goodman, Brantley Joyce, Davis Lehr, Levi McDowell, Liam Pyle, Jaxson Shuler, Bryson Youngblood, Derick Brown (Manager), Lance Dye (Coach and Brett Demond (Coach).
