Three different Lady Tigers scored in double figures leading Rising Sun girls basketball to an emphatic 57-24 victory on Monday night
Sarah Clark and Jordan Lynch led the way with 15 points each while Allison Stoudt chipped in 12 points.
Rising Sun raced out to a 9-0 lead and set the tone early with an offense that was spreading the ball around.
"One thing hurting us this year, like a lot of other teams, is inconsistency after not having a season last year," Rising Sun Lady Tiger coach Kathy Stoudt said. "Today, everything came together. It was a great team win. Everybody was scoring and making defensive plays."
One thing Stoudt has been proud of has been the Lady Tigers protecting the ball as of late after some major turnover issues early in the season.
"Turnovers have given us problems a lot," Stoudt said. "We were able to create offense off of our defense and changed the way that (Perryville) was making decisions on offense."
Rising Sun led 17-6 by the end of the third quarter - thanks in large part to that defensive effort - and never had less than an 11 point lead the rest of the way.
Perryville got the chance to work on some things with a lot of combinations of playmakers on the floor. In the end, Mallory Stamper had a great night shooting the ball.
Stamper led all scorers with 18 points and accounted for 75 percent of her teams offensive output in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.