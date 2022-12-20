RISING SUN — Jordan Lynch received an ovation from the Rising Sun faithful as she checked out against North East with 5:15 remaining and the Tigers holding a 39-point lead. That recognition was well deserved.
Lynch, alongside teammate Sarah Clark, finished with a pair of 20-point outings in Monday night’s 82-45 win over the the Indians. Lynch shot an efficient 56% from the field and hauled in seven rebounds. Clark finished the night shooting 7-of-24 and drained two three-pointers in the win.
“I missed some here and there, but I take more shots, I make more shots,” Clark said of her scoring performance. “That’s what they always tell me to do, to take more shots.”
The Tigers’ prolific offensive output helped Rising Sun grab ahold of what served as a relatively tight first quarter and start to the second quarter. Rising Sun held a 21-10 advantage at the end of one quarter, before North East went on a 10-3 run to cut the Tigers’ lead down to four points.
The Indians’ 24-20 second quarter deficit only grew from that point on. Rising Sun outscored North East 20-2 throughout the remaining part of the second quarter and entered the break with a 44-22 lead.
“They definitely came to challenge us, they weren’t going to roll over for us, which was what we expected from North East,” Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said. “In a matter of a minute, all the sudden I look up and we’re up 20 already. Thankfully we were able to go on those runs.”
North East’s struggled to keep possession of the ball in the first half, giving more scoring opportunities for the Tigers. Indians Head Coach Matt Haack said his team turned the ball over 20 plus times in the first two quarters.
“We made a lot of unforced errors,” Haack said. “We were throwing bad passes, trying to squeeze the sideline when we should’ve went to the middle and we got to be sharper than that.”
The second half was much of the same for the Rising Sun offense, outscoring North East 38-23 in the final half of play.
North East’s Tess Keatley led the Indians in scoring with 13 points and connected on a pair of triples. Keatley bounced back from a rough scoring night in the Indians’ Dec. 15 loss against Elkton. North East (0-3) will visit Joppatowne (3-1) on Friday.
“She’s a three-point threat, she’s got the confidence to shoot that shot,” Haack said of Keatley. “She had that going on in the second half. We tell her when she’s open to fire up those shots.”
Rising Sun’s Allison Stoudt and Jillian Reagan finished the night with 14 points, rounding out the four players to finish in double figures for Rising Sun. Through five games, Lynch is averaging just under a double-double with 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 40% from the field. Clark eclipsed ten points for the third-straight game and is averaging 17 points in the three game stretch.
“She’s just an athlete all-around, she’s just so fast, she steals the ball all the time,” Clark said of Lynch. “She hypes us up too, I love that.”
Rising Sun (5-0) will host Havre de Grace (3-1) on Thursday, followed by a matchup with Tome on the first day of the Green and Gold Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
“We have a lot of work to do still,” Stoudt said of her team’s undefeated start. “I know Havre de Grace is going to come here after us, everyone is coming after us now.”
