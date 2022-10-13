RISING SUN — The Tigers rose to the occasion in the celebration of their seniors on Wednesday night.
Rising Sun found the back of the net twice in the first half and twice more in the second to secure a 4-1 win and its fifth win of the year. The Tigers finished the evening with 30 shots, including 16 in the first half. Rising Sun limited Elkton to just four shots.
“Like the saying goes, you miss every shot you don’t take. The more shots we take, the more that we make,” Rising Sun senior Carley McCardell said. “It’s really good we get a lot of shots.”
Cameron Mink opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the Tigers and marked the first of two goals for the sophomore forward. Fellow sophomore Hailey Celeste connected off a header on a left side cross in front of Elkton goalkeeper Leeann Pugh. Celeste’s goal in the 22nd minute extended Sun’s advantage to two.
Anytime she gets the ball it's a scoring opportunity,” Rising Sun Head Coach John Hartnett said of Mink. “She’s a threatening player and she’s playing well.”
Elkton’s Sytieia Brown cut into the Tigers' lead in the second half with a goal in the 65th minute to make Sun's lead 2-1. The Tigers offense responded less than a minute later, as Mink found the back of the net once again.
Senior Alayna Eyman capped off the senior night victory with a goal in the 75th minute to give the Tigers a 4-1 advantage and eventual win. Eyman, who will attend the University of Delaware next year, said she was proud of her team’s senior night win.
“They made this night really nice,” Eyman said. “I’m really thankful for it and really thankful everyone worked hard tonight."
Eyman was one of three seniors to celebrate her senior campaign, along with McCardell and defender Paige Mackie. McCardell said she plans on attending the Air Force Academy next year and Mackie is focused on pursuing a career as a nurse.
The Tigers and their seniors are 5-3-1 on the year and have won four of their last six games. Mackie believes the win puts the Tigers in great position as the final stretch of the season begins.
“It’s very exciting,” Mackie said. “We’ve been on our winning streak and want to win out the rest of the season.”
Hartnett said his team’s offense is clicking at the right time with three games remaining in the regular season. The Tigers visit undefeated Perryville (10-0) on Oct 17. The Golden Elks drop to 2-5 and visit Harford Tech on Friday.
“They’re possession is really clicking,” Hartnett said. “They’re putting together things we’ve been working on all year. They listen well and apply it in the game. They’re playing tough, they’re playing physical.”
