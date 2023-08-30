NORTH EAST — The newest addition to Rising Sun High School will finally be unveiled Friday.
Rising Sun High School is set to hold a ribbon cutting for its newly installed turf field at Rising Sun’s football stadium at 6 p.m, prior to the football team’s home opener against Elkton.
Rising Sun Athletic Director Clem Vaughan said athletes and coaches have been chomping at the bit to get on the new field, which the high school began using for practices and scrimmages on Aug. 22.
“The kids have been jumping out of their skin to get on the field,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said all teams at the high school will have access to the field. Prior to the field’s renovation, Rising Sun utilized its grass football field, along with the turf fields down the street at Calvert Regional Park for games.
The turf was installed by SCG Fields LLC, a sports specific general contractor based out of Ohio that specializes in installing components of sports facilities across all sporting levels. Funding for the turf field came from a $1.2 million state grant that was set aside for completion of a turf field at Rising Sun High School last summer.
“It’s in one location, so it makes things a lot easier,” Vaughan said.
Rising Sun football lineman Nate Blankenship will be lining up on the turf when the Tigers’ home opener gets underway an hour after the ribbon cutting. The Rising Sun senior is hopeful he can generate more traction getting off the line of scrimmage with the grass field gone.
“It’s going to be easier to move,” Blankenship said. “And hopefully get more power and not slip as much.”
For Rising Sun Field Hockey Head Coach Katie Keyes, the simple fact of being able to play games in the stadium is exciting. Keyes said her team’s home games were typically at Calvert Park.
“It’s really exciting to actually be playing at Rising Sun High School and on the stadium field,” Keyes said. “I think the team is excited.”
