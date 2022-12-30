NORTH EAST — With under four minutes in Thursday's Green-n-Gold title game between Rising Sun and Greater Grace Christian, Tigers Head Coach Kathy Stoudt shouted to her team "use the clock" and "50 pass drill, 50 pass drill."
Stoudt's goal was to kill as much clock as possible as Rising Sun held onto a 49-38 lead. The Tigers mission of eating time up turned out successful as Rising Sun held the lead intact and pulled out a 54-45 victory.
Rising Sun's head coach said using the possession game to their advantage was new to the Tigers offense, which typically thrives off a fast-paced, transition offense.
"We had the lead and I wanted them to use some clock,"Stoudt said. "Fifty pass drill we run in practice, so that's just to remind us to move to get open, run the ball into your hands, don't stand behind the defense, things like that."
The Rising Sun offense faced an aggressive Greater Grace defense, which pressed the Tigers in the full court throughout. The Eagles' pressure allowed Greater Grace to cut into multiple Rising Sun advantages and keep a green bracket championship in sight for the Eagles.
The largest swing in favor of Greater Grace came in the third quarter, which saw the Eagles go on a 10-0 run over a span of four minutes to erase a six-point Rising Sun. Greater Grace's Nickole Lee served as the catalyst for the Eagles' pressure and offensive play. Lee finished the game with a team-high 13 points.
Rising Sun's Jordan Lynch said the press defense was something the team's offense was not used to seeing from opponents.
"At first it really rattled us because we haven't faced a team that good, that fast against press," Lynch said. "Coach Stoudt called timeout and we were all mad at each other and she was like 'you guys need to work as a team and settle down.' That's exactly what we did."
Trailing by four with 2:54 left in the third frame, Rising Sun went on a 6-0 run to close out the third quarter. The ending of the third was capped off by the Tigers turning defense into offense on back-to-back turnovers forced by Lynch.
"It wast huge. They had the run, they had the momentum, they had the crowd into it," Stoudt said. "[Lee] was killing us and then we were able to put together that little bit of a run and get her fouled out, which helped us tremendously, but the girls started to play more with confidence and play to win instead of being back on our heals."
Two players finished in double figures for Rising Sun. Lynch finished with a game-high 18 points, while Kendra Watters posted a season-best 15 points. Watters said she typically comes off the bench for the Tigers, but due to the absence of Sun's Laynee Eyman, she was put into a starting role.
"We went to the high school this morning and shot around and I felt ready," Watters said.
Watters' play on offense did not overshadow her defensive contributions in the win. Stoudt explained Watters served as a key defender when the Eagles broke Rising Sun's own full court pressure.
"She was important tonight because when [Lee] was beating our press, we put her and [Maddy Cleary] — they took turns because they were running out of gas — defending," Stoudt said of Watters. "She's a great defender and she is also strong, she can rebound and score when we need her to score."
Allison Stoudt earned All-Tournament team honors for the Tigers, while Lynch was named tournament MVP. The undefeated Tigers' next game will start 2023 with a home game against Patterson Mill.
Lynch is ready for bulk of the Tigers' opponents in the coming months.
"We're confident and we're ready to take on the meat of our schedule," Lynch said. "I feel like the team's coming up are better than most of the teams we've seen already and we're confident we're going to keep wracking up wins."
