NORTH EAST — Over the past three seasons, Rising Sun golf has maintained its grip on Cecil County with consecutive county championship victories. For head coach Tim Kerns, the incoming fall comes with the same goal for Sun. A quest for number four.
Another county title for the Tigers this season would mark the second time in a 15-year stretch that Rising Sun won four straight team championships. The Tigers won four-in-a-row at the county level from 2009 to 2012.
“When we talked to the team at the first night, we talked about county’s” Kerns said. “Winning county’s always kind of brings everyone together to something the team can shoot for because we are able to use more people.”
Senior Ben Adams, along with sophomores Caiden Jordan and Lucas Kilgore have been playing all summer, according to Kerns, and are three names he expects to compete at the county championships and for spots in the state tournament. Kilgore shot a 77 at the county championships last year, tying his all-time personal best and should prove to be a consistent low scorer for the Tigers. Adams averaged a 44.7 per nine holes in the midst of his junior year. Kilgore and Adams both ended the year with All-County honors.
The trio of golfers will aim to replace the production of All-County selection Tyler Hogue. Hogue made an individual appearance at last season’s state championships in College Park.
“I think they can shoot 80, they can shoot high 70’s at Geneva Farms and I think each one of them has a legitimate shot at qualifying,” Kerns said. “Some of these guys are competing in the junior tours that are around the Delaware and the Philadelphia area and I think seeing Tyler go [last year] gives them something to shoot for. I think they have set themselves up in a position that their golf is coming around and if they play well on qualifying day they will go.”
North East setting sights on high goalsThere will be a lot of familiar faces for North East’s golf program as the fall season begins.
The Indians’ scoring five from a year ago return for what head coach Seth Grimes thinks could be a special year for his group of golfers. Back-to-back 1A/2A State Champion and reigning All-County Player of the Year Noah Wallace enters his senior year with the Indians, alongside 2022 All-County selection Wyatt Cudmore, seniors Brandon Kristovich and Addison Groce and Brysen Keithley.
Grimes hopes the experience his team possesses can catapult them to early success in the District VII Championships in mid-September. The district championships also serve as the team and individual qualifier for the state championships. The Indians placed third at districts last season.
“Our five right now is sort of who is ready to play golf,” Grimes said. “One of the bigger things we are able to focus on is that district tournament where you take the top four scores.”
Grimes is optimistic Cudmore and Kristovich can take the next step individually and reach the state championships after Wallace qualified for the 2022 two-day state tournament. Cudmore shot an 81 at districts, while Kristovich finished with a 91 last season.
“I know they both have the ability to qualify for the state tournament,” Grimes said. “If everyone plays to their capabilities, we’re looking to have a chance at doing something we haven’t done at North East.”
The Indians finished as the runner-up for the second straight year at last fall’s Cecil County Championships. With multiple new golfers entering the mix for North East, Grimes believes the development of his young players will determine if North East can take that next leap in October.
“Depending on how we develop throughout the season will be if we’re ready to try to go get that county title,” Grimes said.
Wallace returns to the course looking to add another individual state championship to his already lengthy high school golf résumé. Wallace is a two-time champion at the state, district and county level. Throughout the offseason the rising senior competed at tournaments on the regional and national stage, including the PGA’s High School Golf National Invitational in Texas, the Maryland Junior Amateur and the Delaware Junior Championships. Wallace finished with a nine-over-par at the tournament in Delaware’s state capital, good for seventh place during the two-day competition in early July.
“He’s progressing more and more it seems like, he never doesn’t grind for his game,” Grimes said. “He’s been playing in a lot of big key events that I think have been good for him to get exposure, but also just for him to keep challenging himself.”
Perryville prepared for lots of changeOver the past two seasons, Mike Rice has done whatever he could to help out with Perryville’s golf program. This year, Rice is set to permanently take over the program.
Rice will officially transition over to head coach of the Panthers after two years of assisting with coaching and logistics. Rice served as a co-head coach last season with two-time All-County Coach of the Year Stavros Plagianakos. Rice began assisting the Panthers in 2021 after his son joined the Panthers’ golf team.
Perryville’s head coach enters the season with plenty of change ahead for the Panthers’ golf program. After placing second as a team at the Susquehanna Division Championships, Perryville is set to make the move up to the Chesapeake Division and join North East and Rising Sun as the third team from Cecil County in the upper division.
“It’s going to be a great challenge with great competition,” Rice said. “I am going to have some players that I believe are going to excel up there, especially my number one and two.”
The Panthers will return their top two golfers from a season ago in seniors Andrew Kidd and Jared Eldreth. Rice has been blown away by the progression of Kidd this summer and expects Kidd to make a push towards qualifying as an individual for the state championships. Kidd participated in a golf league put together by his new head coach this summer and did not disappoint, finishing in second place against golfers from the likes of North East, Tome and North Harford.
“He’s worked extremely hard this offseason, he has put in the days,” Rice said. “He was at the course two, three, four times a week playing rounds.”
With 12 golfers on the roster, Rice said this season is largely a rebuilding year for the Panthers. Rice also brought in former Perryville golf head coach and current Panthers’ softball manager Dave Ruark as an assistant to help in developing his golfers’ games.
“We’re going to keep developing these kids,” Rice said. “Working on the skills and fundamentals and trying to develop them up to where they could be.”
Eagles eyeing another Susquehanna Division titleLongtime Eagles boys’ basketball coach Sandy Grimes has waited over 30 years to capture a division crown on the hardwood. It took Grimes just two years to guide the Eagles to a lower division crown on the golf course last fall.
With Perryville’s move to the UCBAC’s Chesapeake Division, the Eagles look primed to be the early favorites in the Susquehanna with four returning golfers from its 2022 squad that ousted the Panthers in the lower division championships. Braden Paris will take the reins once again as the Eagles’ top golfer, coming off a junior season in which he finished with a team-low at the Cecil County Championships, District VII Championships and Susquehanna Championships. Paris shot a 44 at the lower division competition.
“That wasn’t a goal even, it just happened. They played very well and we were shocked,” Grimes said of capturing the Susquehanna crown. “Is it possible to do that again? It is.”
Grimes expects Paris to pick up where he left off last season and shoot in the mid to low 40’s across nine holes.
“He has a chance to qualify for the state tournament,” Grimes said. “He has to play well on that day. He is capable.”
The Eagles boast two returning juniors in Noah Ruleau and Evan Wilson, along with sophomore Brody Means that should fill out Bo Manor’s second, third and fourth scoring golfers. Grimes said it will come down to consistency — as well as finding a fifth scorer — to repeat the team’s same success from last season.
Six new golfers joined Bo Manor’s roster to start the year.
“I have four solid [golfers],” Grimes said. “The fifth is going to be just to come in under sixty.”
Doug Phillips takes over Tome’s golf programThe Titans will be guided under a new head coach this upcoming fall.
Doug Phillips is set to take over Tome’s golf program from former head coach Tracy Hollinger. Phillips brings with him a wealth of experience in the sport as a competitor on the GolfWeek Amateur Tour. His time with the tour includes a 2021 victory at its national championship.
For Phillips, part of taking the job came down to teaching the fundamentals of golf to his athletes, which he hopes they can keep and use for the rest of their lives. Phillips is also familiar with the Titans’ program, as he helped out with the team last fall.
“It’s a game where almost everyone can play well into their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s,” Phillips said. “It’s good to help give them some background and some foundations for a sport that they can play for the rest of their life, whether it’s recreationally with their friends and their family or if they decide to have that competitiveness in them.”
Phillips said Tome should have seven to eight golfers ready to go when its season kicks off on Monday in a quad-match at Furnace Bay Golf Club against Perryville, Bohemia Manor and Elkton. The first-year coach aims to implement both team and individual goals entering the fall, citing the game of golf is just as much an individual sport as it is a team sport. Phillips hopes to see the Titans’ score at the Cecil County Championships improve from a year ago. Tome finished with a score of 576 last October.
“I sat with all the kids on the first day of practice and I wanted to understand what each of their individual goals were so that we could help them accomplish that,” Phillips said.
Tome will be led by rising senior Karina Serio who placed sixth overall and shot an 88 — best among female competitors — at the county championships. Since the conclusion of the county championships last October, Serio picked up an eighth place finish in the Under Armour Winter Nationals in February. Phillips said he and his top golfer have set a goal for her to break par this year. Tome’s head coach is confident Serio can reach that mark by the end of the high school season.
“There is no secret who the number one golfer in the county is right now, [Noah Wallace] is a tremendous kid and anyone that says ‘I want to try and compete with him,’ you’re setting your goals high,” Phillips said. “It’s awesome to see.”
Golden Elks looking to build a teamThere are lots of new faces entering Elkton’s golf program as the season tees-off.
David Lowell is taking over the Elkton squad from Krista Klumpp and welcoming six new golfers into the program, including four freshmen. Elkton is set to lose four golfers from last season’s program, including the Elks’ number one through three golfers in Simone Foye, Carly Esterling and Makhi Hawkins. Junior Isabella Morton returns as the only golfer from last season’s team that placed sixth at the Cecil County Championships. Morton shot a 142 at the 2022 county championships.
The Elks’ first year head coach anticipates freshmen Zachary Flynn and Gavin Troiani to have an immediate impact on the team, noting Flynn’s strong swing and Troiani’s experience with the game of golf.
“It’s a young team, we don’t have any seniors, so if we can do anything at all to set a foundation this year, we might be in pretty good shape within a couple years,” Lowell said. “I feel like we have two fairly strong players, maybe three, and then the other ones that are rounding out the team.”
“I think there is a legitimate chance these kids can improve.”
With a young roster, Lowell hopes this can be the beginning of a rebuilding phase for Elkton.
“Hopefully we can actually build something here and then the golf team will increase,” Lowell said. “That’s really what the goal is, to keep the program going and help it grow.”
