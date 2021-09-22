Tigers’ freshman attacker Cami Mink drives with the ball late in the second half of Friday’s 2-1 win over Patterson Mill. The game marked Rising Sun’s first win on the season. “We’re all pretty excited,” said Mink after the game.
Rising Sun freshman striker Cami Mink takes a shot on goal that rattles through the Patterson Mill goalie’s hands to put the Tigers up 2-1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY ERIK HALBERG
The Rising Sun Girls’ Varsity Soccer team celebrates after a 2nd half goal puts them up 2-1 over the previously undefeated Patterson Mill Huskies.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY ERIK HALBERG
Rising Sun claimed their first win of the year on Friday as they took down the previously undefeated Patterson Mill Huskies.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
The Tigers’ goalie snatches up an errant pass as Patterson Mill attackers converge on the ball.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Tigers’ freshman attacker Cami Mink drives with the ball late in the second half of Friday’s 2-1 win over Patterson Mill. The game marked Rising Sun’s first win on the season. “We’re all pretty excited,” said Mink after the game.
RISING SUN — The Rising Sun Tigers Girls’ Soccer Team notched their first victory of the season on Friday as they overcame the previously 4-0 Patterson Mill Huskies, 2-1.
Tied 1-1 at the half, the Tigers dominated possession of the ball in the second half, testing the Patterson Mill defense until a lefty shot from Rising Sun freshman striker Cami Mink rattled through the hands of the Huskies’ keeper to give the Tigers the win.
“I’m very pleased with their performance today,” said Rising Sun Head Coach John Hartnett after the game. “We’ve still got weaknesses to work on, but I’m pretty pleased by our possession in the second half and how we put the pressure on.”
Having fallen 2-4 to Harford Tech the week prior, the victory over the formerly undefeated Huskies left the Tigers’ players as all smiles after the game.
“It’s our first win, so we’re all pretty excited,” said Mink, whose game-winning shot marked her first high school goal.
“Honestly, I was really excited and also shocked when the ball went in,” said Mink with a laugh.
The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday against North East and host the Aberdeen Eagles on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.