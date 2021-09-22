RISING SUN — The Rising Sun Tigers Girls’ Soccer Team notched their first victory of the season on Friday as they overcame the previously 4-0 Patterson Mill Huskies, 2-1.

Tied 1-1 at the half, the Tigers dominated possession of the ball in the second half, testing the Patterson Mill defense until a lefty shot from Rising Sun freshman striker Cami Mink rattled through the hands of the Huskies’ keeper to give the Tigers the win.

“I’m very pleased with their performance today,” said Rising Sun Head Coach John Hartnett after the game. “We’ve still got weaknesses to work on, but I’m pretty pleased by our possession in the second half and how we put the pressure on.”

Having fallen 2-4 to Harford Tech the week prior, the victory over the formerly undefeated Huskies left the Tigers’ players as all smiles after the game.

“It’s our first win, so we’re all pretty excited,” said Mink, whose game-winning shot marked her first high school goal.

“Honestly, I was really excited and also shocked when the ball went in,” said Mink with a laugh.

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday against North East and host the Aberdeen Eagles on Thursday.

