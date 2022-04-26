It was a good day at the track for Rising Sun in the 2022 Susquehanna Division Championships as The girls took first-place overall and the boys finished third at an event at North East High School on Thursday.
Fresh off the Cecil County meet, three of the local public schools were eager to take the track and compete with stiff competition from Harford County.
The Bohemia Manor boys were second behind Patterson Mill while host North East was fifth-place in the team standings.
In girls team results, Bohemia Manor finished second behind Rising Sun while North East was fifth-place.
Rising Sun girls won the meet as they totaled 240.33 points with first-place performances from Amanda Callaghan (800 meters), Ella Cost (100m hurdles), Georgia Mercer (300m hurdles), 4x100m relay team, 4x200m relay team, 4x400m relay team, 4x800m relay team, Georgia Mercer (shot put), Carolina Mercer (discus), and Katie Callaghan (triple jump).
It made for a clean sweep of relay events for Rising Sun and their runners Kaitlyn Martin, Carly McCardell, Caroline Mercer, Laynee Eyman, Maddi Cleary Amanda Callaghan, Katelyn Lacey, Emily Wishart, Alyssa McCall, Anna Callaghan, Eve Poteet, and Savannah Lacey.
Other note-worthy performances in girls events from Cecil County included Leanna Rogers of North East winning the 3200-meters and Brianna Poiullard of Bohemia Manor winning first-place in the long jump.
On the boys side, Day Leone of Bohemia Manor won the 3200-meters. Carl Williams-Cohen of Rising Sun won both the 300-meter hurdles and the 110-meter hurdles. The Bohemia Manor boys took first in the 4x800m relay. James Paylor of North East won first-place in the shot put. Garrett Rees took first-place in discus, and Dennis Kemether of Bohemia Manor won first-place in the triple jump.
