BERLIN — The Tigers' push for a wrestling duals regional title came to an end on Thursday night.
Parkside defeated Rising Sun 42-32 in the 2A East regional semifinals. The Tigers picked up four victory via falls and one victory via decision in the loss.
Tyler Garvin got the evening started fast for the Tigers at 113 pounds with a pin in four minutes and 37 seconds to put Rising Sun on the board. A forfeit at 106 pounds by Parkside put the Tigers up 12-0 through the first two matches.
Parkside's Ryan Payne and Colby Jones responded with a pair of wins by decision of 7-5 at 120 pounds and 5-2 at 126 pounds to pull the Rams within six points. Back-to-back wins by Austin Horn at 132 pounds and Zach Garvin's victory by pinfall at 138 pounds in two minutes and 20 seconds kept the Tigers in front.
Parkside picked up two victories by pinfall and a pair of wins via forfeit in the next four weight classes to take a 30-20 lead. Parkside's Rocco Tully picked up a pin in two minutes and 34 seconds at 145 pounds and Canaan Mapp added a pin in 40 seconds at 160 pounds. The Rams won by forfeit at 152 pounds and 170 pounds.
Sun's Mason Testerman and Elijah Farr answered the Rams' call with a pair of pins at 182 pounds and 195 pounds to put Rising Sun back in front with a 32-30 advantage. Testerman's victory by pinfall came in one minute and 41 seconds, while Farr followed suit in three minutes and 46 seconds.
The final two bouts of the evening ended in favor of Parkside. Pins by Shaheed Armstrong and Jorge Bautista at 220 pounds and 285 pounds sealed the win for the Rams.
Despite the loss, the season is far from over for Rising Sun. The Tigers will next compete on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 in the UCBAC Championships at Edgewood High School. Rising Sun will then travel to Queen Anne's High School on Feb. 25 for the 2A/1A East Regional Championships for a shot to qualify for the individual state championships.
Tyler Garvin, Elijah Farr and Testerman each represented the Tigers at the state championships last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.