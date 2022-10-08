RISING SUN – The Rising Sun Tigers struck first against the visiting Aberdeen Eagles on Friday’s breezy Homecoming night. Rising Sun never looked back en route to a 44-6 victory.
The Tigers’ scoring began with quarterback Gannon Russell’s pass to Caleb Leffew as the pair of seniors connected for six. The ensuing successful two-point conversion put Rising Sun up 8-0 at the outset and ensured Aberdeen would be playing from behind all evening.
The teams traded punts before the Eagles’ second possession ended disastrously for the road team. An errant punting long snap was sent into the visitors’ own end zone and was recovered by Rising Sun for the touchdown. A blocked PAT to follow resulted in a 14-0 RSHS lead with 4:54 to go in the first quarter.
Aberdeen would respond with its lone score of the night in the form of a 55-yard touchdown dash, trimming the deficit to 14-6. That score held through the conclusion of the opening frame.
In the second and third quarters, the Tigers dropped 30 unanswered points to take command. Along the way in the second, it was a pair of short touchdown runs by Russell that enabled Rising Sun to seize control. Sun Head Coach Clem Vaughan was complimentary of Russell’s vision running the football, ball security, and ability to make would-be tacklers miss.
The ground game in general, particularly jet-sweeps with Sam Ehrhart, is a key component in the Tiger offense.
“It’s a big part of the offense,” Vaughan said of off-tackle rushes and ball carriers finding the edge. “We like to get the guys in space and then we work things off of that, so it really helps, it gets things going.”
Vaughan shared that his team kept its focus after finding itself in a one-score game through one quarter with an underdog on Homecoming.
“We’ve been in battles all year, so they just kinda kept it together and held on,” Vaughan explained. “And then we started churning and churning, and next thing you know, we’re up 38-6 at halftime.”
That score at the break was to the delight of the Rising Sun students on hand, who turned in a healthy turnout for all the festivities.
“I gotta give them props,” Vaughan said. “Our student section is probably the best all around. They come out, they show up, they have themes, they’re into it, and they stay the whole time.”
“I actually got chills walking out as they were cheering on the guys coming through.”
Vaughan was similarly pleased with the effort put forth by his reserves with the game well in hand on a running clock.
“We just played a complete football game, start to finish,” he started. “Proud to get all the guys in and the seconds came hard and strong.”
After defending its home field, Rising Sun hits the road in its next two games, but Vaughan emphasized that the Tigers’ coaching points will largely be consistent as the squad’s playoff push intensifies.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing and play our brand of football,” said Vaughan. “Don’t make the silly mistakes, just keep our heads focused and go 1-0 the next week.”
Rising Sun will shoot for its fourth consecutive win when it travels to Bohemia Manor on October 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.