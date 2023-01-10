RISING SUN — Make it win 11-consecutive wins for the Rising Sun girls’ basketball team.
The Tigers continued their regular season tear with a 58-23 rout of Bel Air on Monday night. A trio of Rising Sun scorers combined for 45 points in the victory. Senior Sarah Clark led the way with a game-high 21 points, while Jordan Lynch and Kendra Watters posted 14 points and 10 points in the win.
“As soon as we started hitting our shots, I feel like we get the motivation and we just push through,” Clark said.
Rising Sun entered the matchup with Bel Air after handing North Harford its second loss of the season in a 48-30 win over the Hawks on Jan. 5. Clark finished with 18 points in the win over North Harford and has led the Tigers in scoring in back-to-back games.
“If we need points, it definitely helps,” Clark said of her shooting ability. “The team definitely helps with that cause they motivate me to keep shooting and keep trying.”
Through the first 11 games, Clark, Lynch and Allison Stoudt are the top scorers for Rising Sun, all averaging double figures in scoring. Lynch leads the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game.
Clark’s back-to-back high scoring nights have bumped her up to second on the team with 12.4 points per game and Stoudt is third in scoring with 11.3 points per contest.
Watters’ 10-point outing on Monday has her averaging 6.3 points per game.
“They just steal the ball all the time, they get good boards, they’re strong and they get points too,” Clark said of her teammates. “They’re all around good teammates.”
Rising Sun will begin its final month of the regular season on Friday on the road against Aberdeen. Despite her team’s 11-0 start to the regular season, Tigers Head Coach Kathy Stoudt is trying to keep her team focused on each upcoming opponent.
“I’m just trying to keep everyone focused on one game at a time. Not to get caught into records cause you never know at any given night,” Stoudt said.
Rising Sun’s coach does not deny her Tigers are clicking on all cylinders.
“We always have a balanced attack,” Stoudt said. “We got so many kids that can do so much and our defense is just devouring and teams are having trouble staying up and down the floor with us.”
