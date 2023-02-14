ELKTON — The Tigers entered Monday’s matchup against Elkton with an opportunity to secure a top two seed in its region heading into the regional playoffs. Rising Sun made the most of its chance.
The Tigers took down Elkton in a 63-43 win to secure its 17th victory of the year and puts Rising Sun in contention for the top seed in the 2A East Region I. Jordan Lynch led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points and Allison Stoudt finished the evening with 15 points for Rising Sun.
Sun started out the night on a 10-0 run through the opening three minutes of the game. The Tigers allowed just four points in the first quarter and held an 18-point lead at the end of one. Rising Sun’s offense continued to produce heading into halftime, outscoring Elkton 24-10 in the second quarter to hold a 46-14 advantage at the break.
“We always benefit when we come out strong and our press is working and we’re able to score off of that,” Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said. “We tried to work in different people and you lose some continuity there — and they took advantage of that — but it was good to get everybody in.”
The Golden Elks made strides at cutting into the Rising Sun lead in the second half, including a third quarter that saw Elkton outscore the Tigers 13-4. In the end, the early lead Rising Sun built proved key in its victory.
“Something must have changed at halftime because they really changed the dynamic and started to comeback,” Allison Stoudt said of the Elks’ second half. “We just wanted to end on a good note — it was our last game of the regular season — and I think we just played our hearts out.”
Aleigha Gangemi finished with a team-high 12 points for Elkton and LeeAnn Pugh ended with 10 points. Syanni Benson and Malana Redden added nine points and eight points respectively for the Golden Elks.
Elkton will finish out its regular season on Thursday at home against Fallston.
Rising Sun now holds a 17-3 record alongside regional foe North Harford. The Tigers and Hawks both own a winning percentage of 85% and are 1-1 in their season series. Therefore, the top seed in the region will come down to a coin flip when the tournament is seeded on Feb. 21.
Regardless of the coin flip’s outcome, Rising Sun will earn a first round bye and have two weeks off to prepare for the regional semifinals on Feb. 27.
“The two weeks could sometimes play against you when you are rolling,” Kathy Stoudt said. “In a way you wish it had started in a few days, but the rest can do us good and we have a lot of stuff to work on.”
Entering the regional playoffs, the Tigers are 5-2 against the five regional opponents they could possibly face in the regional semis and regional finals. The only team the Tigers did not face from their region during the regular season was Harford Tech.
Allison Stoudt believes the Tigers’ depth could take them a long way in the coming weeks as the crunch time of the season begins.
“That’s huge because if we end up getting in foul trouble — which we sometimes do — we still have a whole bench to come in and play just as well as our starters,” she said. “It means a lot.”
