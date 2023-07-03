Carter Beach pitches for Rising Sun Little League. Beach pitched a no-hitter and struck out six batters during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
North East’s Tyler Laird (5) reaches up for the baseball as a Rising Sun runner slides into third during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
Rising Sun’s Logan Flaugher (right) slides into second base ahead of a throw during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
North East’s coaching staff congratulates their team after finishing as the District 5 runner-up after Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
Rising Sun Little League captured the 9-10-11 District 5 Championship with a 16-1 victory over North East Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Carter Beach pitches for Rising Sun Little League. Beach pitched a no-hitter and struck out six batters during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun’s Brantley Joyce (3) dashes to third base during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East’s Quinn Whiteman pitches for North East during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East’s Caleb Caudill (left) throws a ball to home plate during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East’s Tyler Laird (5) reaches up for the baseball as a Rising Sun runner slides into third during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Ray Davis IV pitches during Rising Sun's 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Eli Forman reaches out for a fly ball during Rising Sun's 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East’s Eli Forman pitches during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun’s Logan Flaugher (right) slides into second base ahead of a throw during Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East’s coaching staff congratulates their team after finishing as the District 5 runner-up after Rising Sun’s 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun takes a victory lap along the fence line after Rising Sun's 16-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 Championship at Elkton Little League on Saturday, July 1.
ELKTON — Rising Sun Little League’s 11U All-Stars used an impressive offensive outing and solid pitching to capture the 9-10-11 District 5 Baseball Championship on Saturday in Elkton.
Rising Sun scored 16 runs in three innings of play to earn its 16-1 victory over North East Little League. Sun started things off with a four-run first inning, including a sacrifice fly by Owen Brown and three walks that drove in Rising Sun runs. Sun’s offense continued to manufacture runs and added 12 runs to its lead in the second and third inning.
Logan Flaugher led Rising Sun at the plate with three RBIs. Liam Pyle and Carter Beach each drove in a pair of runs. Eight Rising Sun hitters finished with at least one RBI in the victory.
“Our team’s been mashing all season, we’ve been really adamant about working them and they’ve just answered everything we’ve asked them to do,” Rising Sun Manager Derick Brown said. “From the top to the bottom, our bottom three hitters turned it over, had it so our top could get mashing and it’s been non-stop.”
Beach, Sun’s starting pitcher, said the run support helped him out immensely on the mound. Beach pitched a no-hitter and finished the afternoon with six strikeouts in three innings of work.
North East’s lone run of the game came in the home half of the first inning when Jack Steele scored on multiple Rising Sun errors.
“I just kept throwing the fastball and pounding the strike zone,” Beach said.
Rising Sun’s manager praised Beach for his championship performance and for his play throughout the tournament.
“Carter’s been great for us all season, he plays a solid shortstop and he’s pitched in two of our games,” Brown said. “He pitched in our first game against North East — no-hit that game — and then pitched today too. He’s just been dominant.”
Rising Sun finished the district tournament with a 3-0 record and outscored its opponents 39-3 in its trio of victories. Rising Sun will advance to the Maryland State Tournament hosted by Arbutus Little League in Arbutus, Maryland.
Brown is optimistic his group of all-stars can continue their dominant play entering the state tournament.
“This group has been here for the last two years and they were just ready to go,” Brown said. “They came out firing and it hasn’t stopped, I’m hoping we carry it right over to states and that we have a good performance there too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.