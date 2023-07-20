Rising Sun Little League’s 9-10-11 Baseball All-Stars showcased their talent at the state level this past week, picking up two wins and two losses at Arbutus Little League.
Sun’s 11u squad finished with victories in its first two games and outscored opponents in its first two wins 24-5. In Rising Sun’s first victory a 10-2 win, Carter Beach pitched three innings of no-hit baseball and struck out eight opposing batters. Brantley Joyce and Davis Lehr led the charge on offense and combined for four RBIs in the victory. Jaxson Shuler and Owen Brown each finished with an RBI.
Rising Sun followed up its game one victory with a 14-3 win over South Baltimore Little League. Sun’s offense totaled 10 hits in the victory with nine Rising Sun hitters recording at least one base knock. Levi McDowell, Carter Beach, Cooper Baynes, Logan Flaugher and Davis Lehr each finished with two RBIs at the plate. Beach, McDowell and Flaugher combined for three hits and six strikeouts on the rubber for Rising Sun.
Sun’s first loss of the tournament came on Tuesday in a 15-0 defeat at the hands of Montgomery County Upper. Rising Sun recorded one base hit in the loss. Rising Sun finished play in the state tournament in a 4-2 loss against Conococheague Little League.
After falling behind 2-0, Sun rallied back with two runs in the top half of the fourth off an RBI single by Carter Beach and a Conococheague error. Conococheague responded in the home half of the fourth and fifth inning with a pair of runs to retake a two-run lead. Beach, Jarrett Goodman and Bryson Youngblood each recorded a hit in the loss.
Rising Sun’s 11u Baseball All-Stars roster included: Cooper Baynes, Carter Beach, Owen Brown, Colton Dye, Logan Flaugher, Jarrett Goodman, Brantley Joyce, Davis Lehr, Levi McDowell, Liam Pyle, Jaxson Shuler, Bryson Youngblood, Derick Brown (Manager), Lance Dye (Coach) and Brett Demond (Coach).
(0) comments
