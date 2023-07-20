RSLL 11U All-Stars States

Rising Sun Little League’s 9-10-11 Baseball All-Star team finished with a record of 2-2 in the Maryland State Tournament.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE

Rising Sun Little League’s 9-10-11 Baseball All-Stars showcased their talent at the state level this past week, picking up two wins and two losses at Arbutus Little League.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.