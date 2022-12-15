RISING SUN — The Tigers continued their fast start to the young basketball season on Wednesday evening.
Rising Sun's Sarah Clark finished with a team-high 17 points in the Tigers' 59-18 win over Tri-State Christian Academy. Clark knocked down five three-pointers in the win, with 15 of her 17 points coming from beyond. The win is Sun's third-straight victory of the season.
Tigers Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said Clark felt she struggled to shoot efficiently in the first two games of the year. Clark scored nine points in Sun's win against Tome and eight points in the Tigers' victory over Perryville.
"The last couple games she felt like she was struggling, which her shooting percentage wasn't great, but she was still getting points," Stoudt said. "Today she was able to get on that hot streak there and just drain them from downtown."
Clark posted three first half triples in another electric performance by the offense of Rising Sun. The Tigers outscored the Crusaders 17-2 in the first quarter and added another 15 points in the second quarter of play. Rising Sun held a 32-10 advantage at the half.
The high-powered first half came after the Tigers posted 38 points in the first half during Monday's lopsided 61-26 win over Perryville.
Jordan Lynch recorded 10 points during the victory, marking her third-straight double digit performance of the season. Allison Stoudt finished with nine points, Jillian Ragan ended with seven points and Kendra Watters added six points of her own in the win.
"She's just another weapon we have," Stoudt said. "We just have so many options for offense and Sarah's luckily one of those options for us."
The Tigers defense forced 26 Tri-State turnovers in the win. Those turnovers were largely forced by Rising Sun's full-court press, which it applied on the Crusaders' offense throughout the victory.
"It continued to create offense for us," Stoudt said of her team's defensive play. "We were able to get steals, get [Tri-State] out of their rhythm, and just create offense."
Tri-State Head Coach Chris Scarbro credited the Tigers for their constant defensive pressure in the win.
"Those girls gave 100 percent of defensive tenacity throughout that press every single time," Scarbro said. "I didn't see one girl on their team taking a play off, which was leading to the turnovers and they continued to put on the pressure and they didn't lay back."
The Crusaders head coach noted turnovers have plagued his team in the early parts of the season. Tri-State turned the ball over 24 and 32 times in its last two games.
"When you turn the ball over 24, 32 and 26 times you're not going to have a chance to win the game," Scarbro said. "The bottom line [to them] was keep your heads up, provide energy with defense and execute on offense."
Scarbro added his team is still trying to gel in the early parts of the year after having limited ability to practice during the preseason. Tri-State's current roster consists of three freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors and three seniors.
"They have a concept of the offense," Scarbro said. "But they don't have confidence in themselves yet because they haven't repeated things enough."
With 1:14 remaining in the game, Scarbro called a timeout to draw up a play for his squad. His mission being to get the Crusaders reps in running certain plays on offense.
"I called timeout just because I know I have young players and I wanted them to execute a certain play on offense and they executed it," Scarbro said. "We got a good shot and didn't get a bucket, but it is all about listening and learning."
Tri-State visits Fellowship of Christian Athletes, followed by a two week break before participating in the Green and Gold Tournament, hosted by Cecil College.
Rising Sun (3-0) continues its long stretch of home games with upcoming matchups against Joppatowne, North East and Havre de Grace.
