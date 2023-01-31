NORTH EAST — The Tigers are on another winning streak entering the month of February, after their mid-January loss to Fallston.
Rising Sun picked up their fourth-consecutive win on Monday in a 69-39 win over North East. Jordan Lynch led Rising Sun in scoring with 17 points and Jillian Ragan followed with a career-high 16 points of her own to lift the Tigers to win number 15 on the season.
Ragan served as a main scoring option for the Tigers in the first half and put up 12 points in the first two quarters. Ragan’s effective half on offense helped the Tigers turn a close game in the early first quarter to a 20-point Rising Sun advantage by halftime.
“I felt like my shot was on so I was going to keep shooting,” Ragan said. “I definitely like shooting the best, I know I’m a little taller, but I’m not the best in the post. I think shooting is my main thing that I do.”
Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt described Ragan as the team’s “purist shooter” on the floor for the Tigers.
“We try to work her [into the game] and today she was able to play inside with her length,” Stoudt said. “She was able to hold her own tonight and we always love the way she produces scoring. The pure shot she has worked out for us tonight.”
North East and Rising Sun were locked at seven through the first three minutes of the night. A 14-5 run by the Tigers extended their lead to close out the first quarter and hold a 21-12 advantage.
Rising Sun’s offense started the second quarter strong with a 12-1 surge to put the Tigers ahead 31-16 half way through the quarter. A quick 7-1 run by the Indians cut Sun’s lead back to single digits.
North East’s momentum soon faded away as the Tigers closed out the half on an 11-0 push and held a 43-23 lead at the break. Rising Sun outscored North East 26-16 in the second half of play.
“They did a box-and-one on [Jordan Lynch], but we have so many threats it just meant other people had to stand up,” Stoudt said. “We are fortunate in that aspect that we are able to do that.”
North East Head Coach Matt Haack said his the Indians’ game plan centered around disrupting the flow of the Rising Sun offense with the box-and-one defensive scheme. Haack felt early on his team excelled at limiting the Tigers.
Once Rising Sun worked its offense in transition, the North East defense showed signs of struggle.
“The goal was to run that intermittently,” Haack said. “Early on we did a decent job of that, we just didn’t have enough forces and legs tonight to keep that going.”
Saylor Bare led North East in scoring with 14 points. Reagan Hassell finished with 10 points for the Indians and Alaina Foran ended the night with nine points. North East hosts Joppatowne on Thursday.
Rising Sun currently holds a slim lead over North Harford, Harford Tech and Fallston in the regional playoff standings. The Hawks, Cobras and Cougars all have three losses. Rising Sun currently sits at 15-1.
Rising Sun hosts Havre De Grace on Thursday.
The Tigers head coach said it is all hands on deck as Rising Sun closes in on its final four regular season contests.
“We’re going to need everybody, especially since our record is the best in Harford and Cecil County. Everybody is coming after us every night,” Stoudt said. “We just have to keep working to get to playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.