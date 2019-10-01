(AP) — Former NBA GM and league executive Rod Thorn has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard.
In the new role, announced Tuesday by the team, Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters.
Thorn was a general manager for the Chicago Bulls — including when they drafted Michael Jordan — the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
He was executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA from 1986-2000.
Thorn was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1963 and played nine years in the league and later worked as a coach.
