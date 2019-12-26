OWINGS MILLS — With a host of starters set to sit out of Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens’ backup Robert Griffin III will make his first start since the end of the 2016 season.
Griffin last began a game behind center as a member of the Cleveland Browns in the final week of the 2016 campaign. He spent 2017 out of the NFL before signing with Baltimore before last season to backup then-starter Joe Flacco.
“It’s an important game for us. We know it’s an important game for the Steelers, and I can’t help but smile. It’s an exciting time,” Griffin said Tuesday. “It’s a testament to the guys that have been playing to put us in this position to give guys an opportunity to go out and play. So, [I’m] thankful to Lamar and our offensive line and all of our defense and everybody on the team for playing at such a high level.”
The Ravens have the rare opportunity to rest Jackson and other starters after clinching the AFC’s top seed with last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh will be playing for its playoff life, but will also require outside help in addition to needing to beat Baltimore to reach the postseason.
Griffin repeatedly deflected questions about his past in the NFL or whether he had anything to prove Sunday against the Steelers. He echoed that the game was about the team and not himself.
“This game is not about me. It’s about the team,” he said. “Those guys in front of me, those guys going out there with me every play are looking to play at a high level, looking to go out and execute. So, I’m not going to make this game about me.”
Griffin disclosed that at the time of his last start, he played with a broken non-throwing shoulder. He said he is a better quarterback now at age 29, largely because he is healthy.
Griffin has appeared in six games this season, a remarkably high number for a backup quarterback, due to Baltimore’s lopsided margin of victory in many games. He has completed 12-of-17 attempts for 129 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
“He’s played already this year, which says a lot. Backup quarterbacks don’t always play unless there’s an injury, but he’s still played quite a bit, relatively speaking, and done a good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It will be a great opportunity for him. I fully expect him to make the most of it and play a very good football game.”
Harbaugh said there is also a chance rookie third-string quarterback Trace McSorley could see his first NFL action.
The Steelers bring the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense to Baltimore, so whichever quarterback is on the field will face a daunting challenge.
“The goal is to go out and execute at a high level. It’s a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they’re what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they’re not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down. They have everything to play for, and they have great players,” Griffin said. “It’s going to be a physical game; it always is between the Ravens and the Steelers. That’s kind of what we’re focusing on. I’m not really focusing on this being a stepping-stone game or anything like that. It’s not about that. It’s about going out and trying to win a game.”
