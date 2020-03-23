Ravens re-sign free agents Jimmy Smith, Anthony Levine Sr.

One of the longest-tenured Ravens will return to Baltimore next seasons.
The Ravens confirmed Monday night that they re-signed free agent cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. The move ensures the Ravens one of the NFL's deepest cornerback units in a secondary that factors to rank among the league's best.
Smith, 31, was Baltimore's first-round pick in the 2011 draft. Only punter Sam Koch and long snapper Moran Cox have been with the team longer.
In nine seasons with the Ravens, he has 70 passes defensed, 14 interceptions and 329 tackles. He's also scored three defensive touchdowns. Smith had 30 tackles, one interception and one sack last season.
He had never previously reached free agency in his career.
Smith has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career and has been suspended twice in the last four years. In nine seasons, he's played in all 16 games just twice.
The Ravens' starting cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, were both All-Pro performers last year. Baltimore also made Tavon Young one of the NFL's highest-paid nickelbacks a year ago.
Smith made one of the most important defensive plays in franchise history, when he broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone late in Super Bowl XLVII.
Also on Monday, the Ravens re-signed dime linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Levine, a long-time special teams standout, joined the Ravens in 2012. Since 2013, he has played in all 16 games every season. Levine has 130 career tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one recovery and has been affectionately nicknamed “Co-Cap” by his teammates for his leadership.
