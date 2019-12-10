OWINGS MILLS — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as limited on the injury report with a quadriceps injury Tuesday for the second-straight day.
The MVP-frontrunner put concerns over his status to rest following Tuesday's walk through at the Under Armour Performance Center. He will play Thursday when the Ravens host the New York Jets.
“I feel great. I feel good. I'm 100. I'd be out there playing tonight,” Jackson said. “I'm planning to win the game. If I have to be out there all four quarters, that's what it's going to be.”
Baltimore's second-year quarterback said the injury occurred on the play he threw tight end Hayden Hurst a 61-yard touchdown pass early in the second half of Sunday's 23-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson was quick to clarify that he was hurt standing in the pocket instead of while he was scrambling.
“Throwing the ball, not running it,” he said. “It was worth it – 100 percent worth it.”
Jackson became the second quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season on Sunday and is likely to break Michael Vick's quarterback rushing record on Sunday.
He said Tuesday he has noticed more teams hitting him low.
“Yeah, they have. A lot more, and especially when I'm inside the pocket. When I'm out on the edge, I kind of avoid it,” Jackson said. “We're playing football. It's an aggressive game. They're trying to make a tackle and I'm trying to make them miss.”
The previous week, the San Francisco 49ers were called for roughing the passer on Jackson twice.
“His toughness, you can't question it. He's taken a lot of hits. He's sacrificing his body for the team. I respect that,” safety Earl Thomas said. “I think the refs need to pay closer attention that as well and protect him a little bit more because teams will try to – I'm not trying to say they're trying to hurt Lamar – but they're definitely going at his legs more than they were doing it before.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.