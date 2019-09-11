OWINGS MILLS — Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his historical Week 1 performance.
The NFL announced the award Wednesday morning.
“That's pretty dope,” Jackson said. “I owe that all to my team – the whole offense, the special teams and defense, they kept putting us out there on the field.”
Jackson and the Ravens' offense rewrote the franchise's single-game record book during a 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. He became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to post a perfect passer rating (158.3) and set a team record completing 85 percent of his pass attempts (17-of-20).
Jackson tied the Ravens' record with five touchdown passes and recorded 324 yards passing in only three quarters of work.
Baltimore set a franchise record for points (59), points in a half (42), touchdowns (eight), total yards (643), margin of victory (49) and yards per play (8.8).
Jackson received a game ball from coach Harbaugh afterward. His performance could go a long way to silence his many critics who felt he is playing out of position in the NFL. He quipped after the game that his performance was “not bad for a running back.”
So, how does Jackson follow up his performance in the opener?
“Come back, grind it out, practice, get ready for Arizona, try to put on a show for Sunday,” he said.
