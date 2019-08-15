BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson’s growth as a passer has been well documented through four weeks of Baltimore Ravens training camp.
On Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, the second-year quarterback made sure to send out a reminder he can still burn defenses with his legs, too.
Flushed from the pocket on a third-and-long play, the electric signal caller sprinted into the secondary, juked cornerback Tramon Williams and vaulted over diving defensive back Ka’Dar Hollman at the goal line for an 18-yard touchdown late in the first quarter of the team’s second preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium.
While the highlight score was wiped off the board on a blocking penalty against receiver Willie Snead, the impressive run showcased just how dynamic Jackson will once again be with the ball in his hand.
“It’s always good to score a touchdown, but I just saw a drop coverage on one half. The four-man rush gave me a lane, our receivers were covering, and I just did what I do best,” said Jackson, who rushed for 695 yards over six regular season games last season — the third most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. “Our offense was flying around, driving the ball down the field. Penalties killed us, but we have to step it up next week.”
Baltimore settled for a 45-yard field goal by Justin Tucker two plays later, with Jackson jogging off the field for the night having gone 6-for-10 passing for 58 yards and picking up 14 yards on the ground on two rushes.
The team’s opening drive ended with a 52-yard field by Tucker. It was part of a dominant first quarter for Baltimore, which ran 10 plays over 10 minutes, 25 seconds.
New Baltimore running back Mark Ingram, who made his preseason debut Thursday after sitting out last week’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, carried the ball four times on the opening possession, rushing for 18 yards, including a pair of first downs.
The former New Orleans Saints runner signed a three-year, $15 million contract to be the lead back in Baltimore’s run-heavy offense.
“I think our focus was just executing our assignments, playing fast and playing physical. Being able to get off to a fast start, get points on the board, get the lead for our defense,” Ingram said. “I’m encouraged by how we started. We gave our defense the lead, and we controlled the ball.”
With two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rogers pulled from Thursday’s start with a strained back, the Ravens defense picked up where it left off a week ago when it shut out Jacksonville in an eventual 29-0 victory.
Baltimore forced a turnover on downs on the Packers’ opening drive of the contest, producing incompletions on consecutive plays from its own 39-yard line. On the ensuing Green Bay series, which began with1:09 remaining in the first quarter, the Packers marched 50 yards on nine plays, eventually settling for a 43-yard field by Mason Crosby to make the score 6-3.
The drive derailed after a sack by Matthew Judon —his second of the preseason — and a tackle for a loss forced third-and-18.
Thursday marked the first time a majority of the secondary played together after new safety Earl Thomas, fellow safety Tony Jefferson and corners Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Carr sat out last week’s opener. Corner Jimmy Smith, who departed practice early Monday and was absent Tuesday, did not suit up against the Packers.
“We have new pieces, and we’re just trying to get better. The fast we can play, the better we can be,” Judon said. “Keep getting better, keep gelling.”
