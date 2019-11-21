OWINGS MILLS — As he prepares to face the team he started the season with, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters bears no ill will toward the franchise that traded him a little more than a month ago.
Baltimore traded linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to acquire Peters from the Rams on Oct. 15. He and the Ravens travel to Los Angeles this week for Monday Night Football.
“No, I don’t have a chip on my shoulder. How did it end? I got traded, and I’m liking the situation I’m in right now,” Peters said Thursday. “I understand the business of football.”
The fifth-year defensive back has made an immediate impact on the Ravens secondary. Peters has two interceptions in his four games with Baltimore, returning both for touchdowns. The Ravens are 4-0 since the trade and on a six-game win streak.
Since entering the NFL in 2015, he has more interceptions (26) and touchdowns (seven) than any other defensive player.
Peters is in the final year of his rookie contract, though he is already on his third NFL team. Since arriving in Baltimore, his teammates have complimented his presence in the locker room and intelligence on the football field.
“Marcus [Peters] comes in the first two weeks, he’s like, ‘We’re having a DB dinner. It’s on me,’” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I think he just said something earlier, [that] the game is a lot of mental. I’ve definitely seen that in his approach and the things he tells me and the things he communicates on the field.”
Peters cited a childhood favorite for his cerebral approach to the game.
“Football is 90-percent mental and 10-percent physical,” he said. “I learned that from the ‘Little Giants.’”
When Peters decided to treat his new teammates to dinner, he was hoping to develop a chemistry that will translate to the field.
“It’s been fun. Since I’ve been here, we’ve just been sitting down together as a group and just talking with each other, trying to get to know each other a lot more,” he said. “For us to be able to try to do something special that we want to do, we have to get it to mesh and gel together and communicate, and that’s on and off the field. We have to know how each other are feeling, so we can just play fast.”
Shortly after the Rams dealt Peters, they traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, offering some reason for the move.
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay offered high praise for Peters Wednesday during a conference call with Baltimore media.
“I love Marcus Peters. I can’t say enough good things about my experience with him. We had a great relationship,” McVay said. “He’s a great football player, extremely smart. He has great ball skills, great instincts, and I really enjoyed our time together. I’m really happy to see how well he’s done on a great team. And then you just look at the production that he’s immediately had, when you look at what he did against Seattle in his first game with you guys. I’m really happy for Marcus and really enjoyed working with him over the last year-and-a-half.”
