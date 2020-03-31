Ravens announce DE Derek Wolfe signing

The Baltimore Ravens signed free agent defensive end Derek Wolfe to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal stating, stating it was worth up to $6 million. It includes a reported $3 million guaranteed.
In eight years with the Denver Broncos, Wolfe had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, 15 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team four years ago.
Wolfe had maybe his best season last year, setting a career-high with seven sacks in only 12 games.
At the University of Cincinnati, he was named Big East Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2011. He recorded 9.5 sacks and ranked first among FBS defensive tackles with 21.5 tackles for a loss that season.
“Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.”
Wolfe, 30, has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career, playing all 16 games in a season only three times.
Wolfe's addition on Saturday came one day after a reported deal with Rams free agent Michal Brockers fell through. A physical with an independent doctor revealed an ankle issue and Brockers and the Ravens were unable to come to a new agreement, sending the defensive tackle back to Los Angeles. Players are banned from taking physicals at team facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baltimore's defensive front will look drastically different this season. The Ravens traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers and allowed tackle Michael Pierce to walk in free agency. They traded for Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jackson Jaguars and agreed to a new deal with the veteran.
Baltimore should boast a formidable starting defensive front with Wolfe, Campbell and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.
Wolfe recorded three more sacks last season than the Ravens' entire defensive line combined for. Baltimore's four sacks by defensive linemen were the NFL's fewest of any unit. Brockers would have been a bigger body in the middle to defend the run, but Wolfe will provide better pass rush.
