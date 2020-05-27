Fair Hill Training Center update

From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s manager, Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 5/18 thru Sunday 5/24 were as follows:
Friday: Graham Motion trained “Malakeh (GB)” at Churchill Downs.
Saturday: Graham Motion trained “Sharing” in the Tepin Stakes (Article) at Churchill Downs.
Fair Hill had 16 starters last week. There were 2 wins, 3 places, 2 shows and earnings of $156,527; 44% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Once again with Charles Town being the only “local” track racing and given the entry restrictions in place, 15 of the 16 FHTC starters last week were at Churchill Downs over the weekend. On Saturday, Graham Motion trained Sharing (pictured above), making her first start since winning the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf last year, edged clear in the stretch to win the $100,000 Tepin Stake for owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable; a great way to start her three year old campaign! A few races later, Mike Stidham trained Pixelate rallied down the stretch to finish second in the $100,000 War Chant Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin. Congratulations to all!
The Maryland racing office is taking entries tomorrow for Saturday racing at Laurel in hopes of being given the green light to conduct spectator free racing; we are all keeping fingers crossed that FHTC horses will finally be racing in their home state again. Belmont Park has announced that racing will start there on June 3rd and Delaware Park is scheduled to start on June 17th. Let’s hope there are no setbacks!
Michael Matz’s horses started shipping in over the weekend so all the FHTC barns are occupied and there is a lot of action up at the tracks each morning. As always in the spring, the two-year-olds have arrived in force and are learning how to be racehorses which is fun to watch.
